Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pediatric vaccine market is expected to grow from $31.44 billion in 2021 to $36.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The pediatric vaccine market is expected to reach $57.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The pediatric vaccines market consists of sales of BCG vaccines, hepatitis B vaccines, pentavalent vaccines, and rotavirus vaccines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Pediatric vaccines refer to medications that are typically given to children as a form of protection against serious, frequently fatal diseases. They get the children's body ready to battle the disease more quickly and successfully by boosting its natural defences.



North America was the largest region in the pediatric vaccines market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pediatric vaccines are monovalent and multivalent. A monovalent vaccine is made up of only one antigen strain. The technology used includes live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate, and other technologies to provide immunity from infectious disease, allergy, and cancer.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the pediatric vaccines market. The risk of severe disease outcomes and complications of infectious diseases are increasing in children and adolescents with chronic conditions.

According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence rose by 57% in the year 2020. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among children rises the demand for immunization from chronic diseases, hence, driving the pediatric vaccines market's growth.



Vaccine refusal by parents for their children is a prevailing tradition in many countries. Among the reasons for withholding children from vaccination are lack of knowledge, religious and philosophical objections, exaggerated concerns regarding vaccine safety, and others.

According to a nationwide survey found that over half (51%) of pediatric services in the United States have a policy to dismiss families that refuse childhood vaccines. 37% of pediatricians themselves said they often dismissed families for refusing vaccines, and 6% said they would dismiss a family for choosing to reach out to crucial early vaccines.

Governments are imposing laws and organizing awareness programs to overcome parents' and families' resistance to the child's vaccine, but are unable to impose any



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $36.64 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $57.51 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

Major Players in the Pediatric Vaccines Market

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Indian Immunologicals Limited

AstraZeneca plc

CSL Limited

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Zydus Cadila

BIO-MED

Squibb

Novartis

Abbott Laboratries

Eli Lillyand Company

F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

VF Corporation

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Bristol- Myers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sellas and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Daiichi Sankyo

Bristol- Myers

Sinovac Biotec Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pediatric Vaccines Market Characteristics



3. Pediatric Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies



4. Pediatric Vaccines Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Pediatric Vaccines Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pediatric Vaccines Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Pediatric Vaccines Market



5. Pediatric Vaccines Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Pediatric Vaccines Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Vaccine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Monovalent

Multivalent

6.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Live Attenuated

Inactivated

Toxoid

Conjugate

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Infectious Disease

Allergy

Cancer

7. Pediatric Vaccines Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jljwxd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment