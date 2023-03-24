Asphalt Additives Market Size Growing at 6.4% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 6.6 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Asphalt Additives Market Size accounted for USD 3.6 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 6.6 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Asphalt Additives Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Asphalt Additives Market has been driven by a range of factors including increasing demand for roads and infrastructure, advancements in technology, and a growing focus on sustainable and environmentally-friendly construction practices.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for asphalt additives due to the large-scale infrastructure development projects in countries like China and India. North America and Europe are also key markets for asphalt additives.

Key players in the global asphalt additives market include AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Sasol Limited, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Asphalt Additives Market Report Coverage:

Market Asphalt Additives Market Asphalt Additives Market Size 2022 USD 3.6 Billion Asphalt Additives Market Forecast 2032 USD 6.6 Billion Asphalt Additives Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 6.4% Asphalt Additives Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Asphalt Additives Market Base Year 2022 Asphalt Additives Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, And By Geography Asphalt Additives Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Kraton Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Sasol Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., Honeywell International Inc., ArrMaz, Iterchimica S.r.l., and Huntsman Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Asphalt Additives Market Overview:

The asphalt additives market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-quality infrastructure, advancements in technology, and a growing focus on sustainable construction practices. Asphalt additives are materials added to asphalt to enhance its performance, durability, and sustainability, and are used in a variety of applications, including road construction, roofing, and waterproofing. Common types of asphalt additives include polymers, fibers, chemical modifiers, and rejuvenators. The market is highly competitive, with key players such as AkzoNobel, BASF, and Dow Chemical competing on factors such as product quality, innovation, and pricing. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for asphalt additives, with North America and Europe also significant markets.

There are also increased concerns over the negative effects of asphalt additives on the environment. This factor can negatively affect market growth.

Trends in the Asphalt Additives Market:

High demand for warm mix asphalt additives due to their environmental and economic benefits

Usage of recycled materials in asphalt mixes, driving demand for additives that can improve the performance of these mixes

Popularity of synthetic polymer additives, which offer superior durability and performance compared to traditional asphalt additives

Growth in adoption of nanotechnology-based additives, which can improve the strength and durability of asphalt mixes at the molecular level

Increasing focus on reducing the carbon footprint of asphalt production, driving demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly additives

Rise in interest in plant-based additives, such as vegetable oils, as a more sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based additives

Surge in demand for additives that can improve the skid resistance of asphalt surfaces, particularly in high-traffic areas





Asphalt Additives Market Dynamics:

Increasing use of asphalt in roofing and waterproofing applications, driving demand for specialized asphalt additives with unique performance characteristics

Growing awareness of the importance of road safety, driving demand for additives that can improve skid resistance and reduce the risk of accidents

Increasing focus on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the construction industry, driving demand for low-carbon and sustainable additives

Growing use of asphalt in the construction of solar panel roads, driving demand for specialized additives that can improve the performance and durability of these projects

Increasing use of asphalt in the construction of high-speed rail networks and other transportation infrastructure projects

Use of additives that can improve the durability and resistance of asphalt surfaces to extreme weather conditions, such as freeze-thaw cycles and heavy rain

Demand for additives that can improve the workability and compaction of asphalt mixes, reducing the need for additional energy and resources during the construction process

Growing demand for additives that can improve the adhesion of asphalt to other surfaces, reducing the risk of damage and improving the overall performance of infrastructure projects

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Asphalt Additives:

High cost of some asphalt additives, which can limit their adoption in certain regions or applications

Concerns over the safety or environmental impact of some types of asphalt additives, particularly those that are derived from petroleum or other non-renewable sources

Competition from other materials and construction methods, such as concrete or modular pavement systems

Risk of counterfeit or substandard asphalt additives entering the market, leading to concerns over quality and safety

Uncertainty surrounding the long-term performance and durability of some types of asphalt additives, particularly those that are new or have not been extensively tested



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Polymerized Asphalt Cement

Multigrade Asphalt Cement

Novophalt

Polyester Modifier

Other



By Application

Road Construction

Parking Lots

Road Paving

Airport Runway

Roofing

Other

Asphalt Additives Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Asphalt Additives market share is one of the biggest and the fastest growing globally, with the United States being the largest market in the region. The growth of the asphalt additives market in North America can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance and durable infrastructure, as well as the presence of stringent environmental regulations.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Asphalt Additives Market share is the highest worldwide with countries including India and China being major contributors to the region's growth. The growth of the asphalt additives market in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to the increasing investment in infrastructure development and maintenance projects, as well as the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly construction practices.

Europe is another key market for Asphalt Additives, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being major contributors to the region's growth. The growth of the asphalt additives market in Europe is being driven by factors such as the increasing focus on sustainability and the growing demand for environmentally-friendly and low-carbon additives. The region is also witnessing a shift towards warm mix asphalt additives, which offer significant energy savings during the production process.

The MEA and South American regions have a growing Asphalt Additives market share and it is expected to grow at a good pace in the years to come.

Asphalt Additives Market Key Players:

BASF SE, AkzoNobel NV, Dow Inc., Ingevity Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Arkema Group, Sasol Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Engineered Additives LLC, Huntsman Corporation, Tri-Chem Industries, Cargill Inc., Iterchimica Srl, ArrMaz, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Nouryon, PQ Corporation, Sinopec Corp. and The Lubrizol Corporation.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

