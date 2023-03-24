Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Growing at 6% CAGR, Set to Reach 218.5 Billion By 2032

TOKYO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Conditioning Systems Market Size collected USD 123.4 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 218.5 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.



Air Conditioning Systems Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for air conditioning systems in residential and commercial buildings, the rising disposable income of consumers, and the growing trend of smart homes and green buildings.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the market, with the Asia Pacific region having the fastest growth rate.









Air Conditioning Systems Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Air Conditioning Systems Market Overview:

The global air conditioning systems market is a rapidly growing industry that provides cooling and heating solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. These systems are designed to maintain comfortable temperatures and humidity levels, ensuring optimal comfort and air quality. The market offers a wide range of air conditioning systems, including central air conditioning, ductless air conditioning, portable air conditioning, and window air conditioning. The systems are designed to cater to diverse applications such as homes, offices, hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, and industrial facilities. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly air conditioning systems, and the rising trend of smart homes and green buildings.

Trends in the Air Conditioning Systems Market:

High demand for smart air conditioning systems that can be controlled through mobile devices and voice assistants.

Increasing adoption of inverter technology in air conditioning systems, which provides energy-efficient and quieter operation.

Development of air conditioning systems that use natural refrigerants such as carbon dioxide, which have low environmental impact.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in air conditioning systems for predictive maintenance and optimal performance.

Growing trend of customization in air conditioning systems, with customers seeking personalized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Development of air conditioning systems that can operate in extreme temperatures and harsh environmental conditions.

Development of solar-powered air conditioning systems, which offer energy savings and reduce dependence on traditional power sources.

Emergence of multi-functional air conditioning systems that combine heating, cooling, and ventilation functions.

Increasing adoption of air purification technology in air conditioning systems, to improve indoor air quality and reduce health risks.

Increasing use of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, which offer high energy efficiency and flexibility in controlling individual zones.

Air Conditioning Systems Market Dynamics:

Increasing global temperatures and climate change are driving the need for cooling solutions.

Technological advancements in air conditioning systems are making them more energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective.

Growing trend of smart homes and buildings, which require advanced air conditioning systems for optimal comfort and energy efficiency.

Growing trend of modular construction and off-site fabrication is driving demand for pre-fabricated air conditioning systems.

Increasing demand for air conditioning systems in data centers and server rooms, to maintain optimal operating temperatures.

Growing demand for air conditioning systems in healthcare facilities, to maintain optimal indoor air quality and temperature levels.

The rising trend of renovation and retrofitting of existing buildings is driving demand for energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

Growing demand for air conditioning systems in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Air Conditioning Systems:

High initial costs of air conditioning systems can deter potential customers, especially in emerging economies with low purchasing power.

Increasing demand for natural ventilation and passive cooling systems in sustainable building designs may limit demand for air conditioning systems.

The availability of cheaper and less energy-efficient alternatives, such as fans or traditional air conditioning systems, may limit market growth.

The high energy consumption of air conditioning systems can lead to high electricity bills, which may deter customers.

Lack of proper maintenance and cleaning of air conditioning systems can result in decreased efficiency and increased health risks.

The use of certain refrigerants, such as HCFCs and HFCs, which contribute to ozone depletion and global warming, are being phased out, leading to a need for new refrigerants and system designs.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rooftop

Unitary

PTAC



By Technology

● Non Inverter

● Inverter

End User

● Industrial

● Commercial

● Residential

Air Conditioning Systems Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Air Conditioning Systems market share is the highest globally, owing to the high demand for HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings. Moreover, the increasing trend towards smart homes and the adoption of energy-efficient air conditioning systems are further driving the market growth in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Air Conditioning Systems Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to the rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing disposable income of individuals in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The increasing demand for HVAC systems in the commercial and industrial sectors, as well as the growing trend towards smart homes and buildings, are also driving the market growth in this region.

Europe is another key market for Air Conditioning Systems, primarily driven by the implementation of strict government regulations and policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency. Additionally, the growing trend towards green buildings and the increasing awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient air conditioning systems are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

The South American and MEA regions have a relatively lower but growing Air Conditioning Systems market share. The growth of the tourism industry in these regions is leading to an increased demand for HVAC systems in hotels, resorts, and other hospitality sectors.

Air Conditioning Systems Market Key Players:

The Air Conditioning Systems Market has a range of leading companies in this market include Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Fujitsu General Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Ingersoll Rand plc, Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Goodman Manufacturing Company LP, and York International Corporation. Each of these companies offers a variety of air conditioning products, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of customers around the world.

