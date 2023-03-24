New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "False Teeth Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435441/?utm_source=GNW



Global False Teeth market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the high prevalence of dental diseases such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, etc among the aging population due to not maintaining oral hygiene across the globe.



Besides, the increasing consumption of acidic food & beverages, increased amount of sugars in the diet along with the growing consumption of junk food is leading to a lot of dental problems in the youth also.Additionally, the growing adoption of new dental care treatments in the healthcare sector has significantly increased and increasing development in the manufacturing of dentures is further expected to increase the demand for false teeth, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.



Furthermore, increasing the number of major key players in the market focus on developing new technology for the benefit of users is further expected to increase the demand for false teeth, thereby supporting the market growth in the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases



The increasing prevalence of dental diseases like tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer due to the consumption of junk food, tobacco intake, and dental trauma is expected to propel the demand for the restorative dentistry market over the years.Similarly, increasing the rate of dental caries is anticipated to boost the sales of dental restorative dentistry across the region, in turn supporting the growth of the market.



The aging population is affected heavily by different types of dental problems such as caries and tooth loss and so, an increasing geriatric population is expected to grow in the market during the forecast period. In December 2019, around 42 percent of Hispanic adults aged 65 to 80 years in the U.S. reported fair or poor oral health. Major market players are investing in different techniques such as high accuracy to enable high precision restorations, which will further boost the market in the forecast period. The Liechtenstein-based dental and medical technology company experienced strong growth in the 2021 fiscal year, achieving a turnover of more than 840 million Swiss francs.



Growing Technological Development in Dental Care Industry



Growing improvements in the existing dentures and new product launches are expected to enhance the demand for the false teeth market during the forecast period.Major market players are focusing on developing and launching new products to meet the growing demand for advanced treatment options for dental diseases which will further drive the growth of the market over the years.



Similarly, the latest technology such as computer-aided design is launched by companies to design and manufacture false teeth in a very short period.These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecasted period.



Various studies have shown that computer-aided design technology increased patient satisfaction along with the growing adoption of digital solutions for the design and development of false teeth will enhance the demand for the growth of the market in the forecast period. In September 2019, Henry Schein Inc. learned about the limited dispersal rights of Pro-cam implants of CAMLOG in the Netherlands. It will strengthen its occurrence in Europe.



Market Segmentation



Global False Teeth market can be segmented by material type, product type, end-user, and by region.Based on the material type, the market can be divided into Titanium Dental Implants and Zirconium.



Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Endosteal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant, Transosteal Implant, and Intramucosal.Based on end users, the market can be grouped into Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominates the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominates the Global False Teeth Market on account of the increasing prevalence of dental diseases in the country.



Recent Development

• May 2019: DENTCA, a sister company of Kulzer GmbH, announced the launch of a web-based denture design platform. This platform allows dental labs and clinicians to digitally design a denture, which will save time and increase the accuracy of implants.

Market Players

Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Ivokura Vivadent AG., GC America, Inc., Kulzer GmbH., Modern Dental Group Limited., COLTENE Group., VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Aman Gilbach AG., Formlabs.Dental, Lang Dental Manufacturing Company, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global False Teeth Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global False Teeth market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• False Teeth Market, By Material Type:

o Titanium Dental Implant

o Zirconium

• False Teeth Market, By Product Type:

o Endosteal Implant

o Subperiosteal Implant

o Transosteal Implant

o Intramucosal

• False Teeth Market, By Route of End User:

o Hospitals

o Dental Clinics

o Academic and Research Institutes

o Others

• False Teeth Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global False Teeth Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

