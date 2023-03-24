New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cough Assist Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435440/?utm_source=GNW



Global cough assists device market is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to increasing research and development activities along with technological advancement which will further bring different opportunities for the growth of the cough assist device market during the forecast period.



Additionally, an increasing number of elderly patients suffering from various kinds of respiratory problems would lead to a transformation in healthcare delivery and create a larger demand for advanced devices for the treatment of different problems.Besides, increasing cases of the lower respiratory problem is further expected to create new prospects for the growth of the cough assist devices market.



Furthermore, increasing research and development by different academic & research institutions and medical device manufacturers to create innovative products to cure chronic breathing problems and the launch of various cough assist devices across the globe are further expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Breathing Problems

A substantial increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic breathing disorders such as pulmonary disease, asthma, and lung cancer and rapid technological advancements in medical devices are major factors expected to drive the growth of global cough-assisted devices market.According to RnCeus, as of 2020, more than 25 million people in the United States had asthma.



Approximately 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD, and approximately 12 million people have not yet been diagnosed. Product advancement activities by major players through an approach toward the introduction of innovative solutions are factors expected to impact the growth of the target market. The easy availability of alternative options along with a lack of awareness in developing economies regarding the benefits of the devices is acting as market restraints for the growth of cough assist devices. Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease (CLRD) has resulted in 49.2 deaths per 100,000 adults, making it the fourth leading cause of death. Mortality rates per 100,000 were 0.2, 2.2, and 45.8, respectively, for bronchitis, emphysema, and other non-asthma CLRD. According to the national cancer institute, in 2021, the total number of new lung and bronchus cancer cases was 236,740 in the United States. Between 2005 and 2010, an average of 130,659 Americans (74,300 men and 56,359 women) died of smoking-attributable lung cancer each year. Exposure to second-hand smoke causes approximately 7,330 lung cancer deaths among non-smokers every year.

Increasing Air Pollution

Rising exposure to high pollution levels causes breathing and coughing problems.Air quality affects everyone, but some people are more at risk than others.



Children and older adults, individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory diseases, or genetic polymorphisms are at increased risk of air pollution-related health effects.This can be exacerbated when our body’s defense mechanisms are impaired.



Research is ongoing to identify causal associations of air pollutants with adverse health outcomes, and to uncover plausible biological mechanisms for these effects. Over 20 million people in the U.S., including six million children, now gasping for breath due to asthma. Indoor air pollution can lead to detrimental effects on human health. People who are exposed to indoor air pollutants for long periods are often most at risk of the effects of indoor air pollution and suffer from various respiratory problems. The above-mentioned factors are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Cough Assist Device market is segmented based on type, choice of delivery, end user, and region.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into automatic and manual.



Based on the choice of delivery, the market can be segmented into a face mask, mouthpiece, and adapter.Based on End Users, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care settings, home care, and others.



Based on region, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In terms of country, North America region, United States dominated the cough assist device market in 2022 and will continue maintaining its dominance through 2028 on account of the growing prevalence of various types of respiratory problems wherein these devices are used.



Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hillrom Holdings, Inc., Percussionaire Corporation, Dima Italia Srl, United Hayek Industries Inc, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Aetna Inc., International Biophysics Corporation, PARI GmbH, and Air Liquide Medical Systems S.A. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Cough Assist Device Market.



In this report, global cough assist device market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cough Assist Device Market.

