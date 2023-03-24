Brazil Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Current IT Load Capacity (2022) Future Capacity Additions (2023-2025) of 65 Existing & 37 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers

Brazil is one of the major data center markets in Latin America. Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, Equinix, ODATA, Nabiax (Telefonica), HostDime, and Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink) are some of the major colocation operators in the country.

Global Cloud Service providers, such as AWS, MicroSoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent Cloud, Google, and Huawei Technologies, have their presence in the country and due to customer demand. Some of them are investing to expand their presence across the country.

In terms of 5G connectivity, telecom operators such as Carlo Brazil, Vivo (Telefonica Brazil), TIM Brasil, Algar Telecom, Brisanet Telecommunications, and Sercomtel are involved in the deployment of the 5G network services across the country. For instance, Brazilian regional operator Brisanet Telecommunications is expected to launch 5G in Q2 2023.

The Brazil data center market is well connected to several major markets, with around 15 submarine cables, The Firmina submarine cable, an upcoming cable, is deployed by Google, which connects Brazil with Argentina, Uruguay, and the US, which is operational in 2023.

As a part of the sustainability initiatives in the country the data centers are entering into the power purchase agreements with the energy providers for increasing the use of sustainable energy sources. For instance, Scala Data Centers signed a power purchase agreement of 600 MW with the Enel Americas to power its hyperscale data center campus in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Key Market Highlights:

Detailed Analysis of 65 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 37 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Sao Paulo, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and others

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing I. Quarter Rack (1/4) II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (65 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (37 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Equinix

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

ODATA

HostDime

Angola Cable

Scala Data Centers

TIVIT

Nabiax(Telefonica)

Quantico Data Center

OneX

GlobeNet

Embratel

Um Telecom

CloudHQ

Ava Telecom

Zeittec

Lumen Technologies

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5qc7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.