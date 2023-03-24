Direct Selling Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $286.7 Billion by 2028 at a 6.1% CAGR

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Selling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Health & Wellness, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Household Goods & Durables), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global direct selling market size is expected to reach USD 286.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The consumers' increasing desire to inspect and authenticate products before purchase is driving the global industry. As a consequence of the internet ecosystem and changing client demands, new business models have arisen, resulting in the emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) distribution channels. For product and service marketing, direct selling has emerged as a dynamic and rapidly developing method of distribution.

By increasing their brand portfolio, direct selling organizations have been able to cater to a large audience with a variety of product preferences. Direct selling provides an extra source of income for a large number of people and fosters micro-entrepreneurship.



Direct selling witnessed an increase in the usage of internet tools and video meetings during the global pandemic of 2020, as well as a welcome boost in social interaction for customers who were separated due to national lockdowns. The worldwide health crisis, according to the DSA, increased customer demand for health and wellness items, and direct selling gave home-bound entrepreneurs a method to supplement their income.



The health and wellness category led the worldwide market, owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases among the global population. Stress, anxiety, diabetes, and other health problems have increased as a result of consumers' sedentary and rushed lifestyles.

Furthermore, a lack of a sufficient diet has resulted in lesser consumption of vital nutrients and minerals required for the healthy and active functioning of the human body. As a result, the use of health and wellness goods such as vitamins and supplements, as well as other nutritional items, has increased.



In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global market, owing to increased healthcare and cosmetics expenditure. Direct sellers are gaining popularity in emerging economies, notably in lower-tier cities in China, India, and Indonesia. In 2021, North America accounted for a substantial portion of the market. The existence of multiple players is driving the region's growth, as is an increasing desire for extra income through direct marketing. Furthermore, increased disposable income, in combination with government initiatives, is expected to support regional market growth in the coming years.



Direct Selling Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific led the global market, accounting for the majority of total sales. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of health & wellness and cosmetics products

The cosmetics and personal care section of the worldwide market is expected to increase at a rapid pace. The category is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period on account of rising knowledge of skincare regimens, as well as innovative product branding and promotion tactics

In 2021, North America accounted for a notable market share. The existence of multiple players is driving the region's growth, as is an increasing desire for extra money through direct selling. Furthermore, increased disposable income, in combination with government initiatives, is expected to support regional market growth in the coming years

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $200.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $286.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Direct Selling Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Direct Selling Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Health & Wellness

5.3. Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.4. Household Goods & Durables

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Direct Selling Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Amway Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Avon Products, Inc.

Vorwerk

Nu Skin Enterprises

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Oriflame Holding AG

Belcorp

Mary Kay Inc.

Cutco Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr2q41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment