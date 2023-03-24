Collagen and Gelatin Market is Expected to Surpass USD 13.87 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.49% from 2022 to 2030; Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Make Collagen and Gelatin an Attractive Option

Westford, USA,, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American and Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness substantial growth in the Collagen and Gelatin market , fueled by various factors, including the rising demand for healthy and functional food products, increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with the consumption of collagen and gelatin, and the growing demand for natural and organic personal care products. Moreover, the increasing utilization of collagen and gelatin in drug delivery and tissue engineering applications within the pharmaceutical industry is a significant driving factor for the market's growth.

SkyQuest's latest global research findings reveal a steady rise in the global Food and Beverage end-use industry market, with projections of dominance in the forecasted period. This positive outlook for the electric vehicle market indicates growth potential for related industries, including the Collagen and Gelatin market. The increasing awareness of the benefits of collagen and gelatin in improving joint and bone health and the rising demand for natural and functional ingredients in the food and beverage industry further underpins this growth potential.

The demand for collagen and gelatin, vital proteins used across multiple industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics, is increasing. This growth is due to the rising awareness of the health benefits of collagen and gelatin consumption and the increasing demand for healthy and functional food products. As a result, the collagen and gelatin market is expected to provide significant opportunities for businesses in different industries, making it an attractive and lucrative sector to invest in.

Prominent Players in Collagen and Gelatin Market

Rousselot

Gelita AG

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

PB Gelatins

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Weishardt Group

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Lapi Gelatine S.p.A.

Italgelatine S.p.A.

Gelnex

Sterling Gelatin

Vital Proteins

Viscofan BioEngineering

Norland Products Inc.

Amicogen Inc.

Junca Gelatines S.L.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Collagen Solutions plc

Norland International Inc.

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Food and Beverage Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales Due to the Growing Demand for Functional Foods

A recent analysis has identified the Food and Beverage Application segment as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the Collagen and Gelatin market in 2021. This trend is projected to continue from 2022 to 2030, with the segment maintaining its dominance in the market. The growing demand for functional food and beverages and the increasing use of collagen and gelatin as natural ingredients in these products are the primary drivers of this segment's growth. SkyQuest, a market research firm, has forecasted a CAGR of 6.6% for the global gelatin market during the forecast period.

Research analysis has indicated that North America will emerge as a dominant player in the Collagen and Gelatin market from 2022 to 2030. This growth is being driven by several factors, such as the increasing presence of major global players, rising demand for collagen and gelatin in the food and beverage industry, and growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming collagen and gelatin supplements. SkyQuest has reported a CAGR of 7.4% for the North American collagen and gelatin market, further underlining this growth potential.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth as this Collagen is Easier to Digest and Absorb.

The Hydrolyzed Collagen Type segment emerged as the dominant method in the Collagen and Gelatin market in 2021, and it is projected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for collagen supplements in the food and beverage industry, as hydrolyzed collagen is easier to digest and absorb. Additionally, the rising awareness of the health benefits of hydrolyzed collagen consumption, such as improved joint health and skin elasticity, is driving the demand for this type of collagen in various industries.

The Asia Pacific region became a major force in the Collagen and Gelatin market and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for collagen and gelatin in the region's food and beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare industries. In addition, according to SkyQuest, the region is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

In a recent report, the collagen and gelatin market has comprehensively analyzed its major players. The report has covered various aspects, such as innovative business policies, strategies, mergers, and collaborations, offering valuable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report has provided a detailed geographic analysis and examined the market share of the top segments. Lastly, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand.

Key Developments in Collagen and Gelatin Market

Darling Ingredients has announced its plan to acquire Gelnex, a collagen manufacturer, in a cash deal valued at $1.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to be completed by Q1 of 2023. Gelnex, based in Brazil and has six facilities, including one in the US, produces 46,000 tons of collagen products, such as gelatin and collagen peptides, each year. These products are widely used in the nutrition industry and are exported to over 60 countries. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Darling Ingredients' global collagen and gelatin market position.

Italgelatine, a major producer of gelatin and collagen, has been acquired by Bregal Unternehmerkapital from the Vezza family, who founded the company in 1968. Italgel is known for producing gelatin and collagen for various applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries.

Key Questions Answered in Collagen and Gelatin Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

