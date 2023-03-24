New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Differential Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435438/?utm_source=GNW



Global Differential Diagnostics Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of various types of diseases such as influenza, COVID diseases, cardiac diseases, and infectious diseases across the globe.



Also, the growing accessibility of point-of-care testing products through online platforms will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.Similarly, growing healthcare decentralization and high investments and funding for project development are expected to enhance the growth of the differential diagnostic market in the coming years.



The availability of affordable diagnostic tests for chronic illness in the developing region is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. In January 2022, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted provisional approval for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine branded as Nuvaxovid for use in Australia.



Rising the Diagnostic Tests

Due to the growing number of diagnostic tests, people are demanding the best diagnostic test which will easily detect diseases and is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.Diagnostic tests are performed in a private or public laboratory with appropriate equipment and sometimes expensive instrumentation and staffed with trained and qualified personnel.



Growing demand for point-of-care testing which occurs at the nearest site of patient care is sought in the field of infectious bacterial diagnostics to allow the care team to receive more results quickly and make immediate and informed management decisions.For molecular diagnosis, different types of diseases can be detected by using challenging differential diagnosis.



Governments and different organizations are investing for research and development purposes in the healthcare sector which is a major factor in driving the growth of the differential diagnostics market during the forecasted period. In 2021, according to the National Aids Control Organization (NACO), approximately 2.40 million people in India were infected with HIV. Of the total HIV-infected population 45% were women and 2% were below 12. Also, a growing number of clinics will enhance the demand for differential diagnostic tests market over the years. According to the Non-communicable Diseases Key Facts published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2021, chronic diseases kill around 41 million people each year, which is equivalent to 71% of all deaths worldwide.

Growing Technological Advancements

Growing advancements in diagnostic technology helped physicians to evaluate processes and events in real time.The clinical application of advances in physics and mathematics resulted in the development of diagnostic tools.



These developments help physicians to get more accurate, less invasive, and less expensive which will boost the market growth during the forecasted years.Also, the growing demand for diagnostic kits for at-home usage has resulted in technical developments which are expected to create significant growth in the forecast period.



Leica Microsystems, a Danaher subsidiary, declared the debut of STELLARIS, the company’s flagship platform for its revolutionary confocal microscope, in April 2020. This platform allows the viewing of live tissues and cells in three dimensions.



Market Segmentation

Global Differential Diagnostics Market is segmented into treatment type, usability, end use, and by region.Based on treatment type, the market can be segmented into Chest Pain, Headache, Fever, Pneumonia, Hypertension, Fatigue, and Sleep Problems.



Based on Usability, the market can be segmented into Systems, Kits, Assays, Reagents, and Consumables.Based on end use, the market can be differentiated into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominates the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.In terms of country, the United States region is dominating the overall globe in the differential diagnostics market.



According to CDC in 2020, 79,611,982 people tested for COVID-19 in the United States. This can be ascribed to the increasingly cost-effective covid-19 testing technology in the healthcare sector.

Recent Development

• In January 2021, Roche introduced its Cobas Pulse System in a few nations that accepted the CE Mark. The item is a networked point-of-care solution from Roche Diagnostics’ most recent generation. The most recent release provides expert blood glucose management.

• In September 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics announced that Immediate Spin Crossmatch (ISXM), a tool for identifying recipient and donor incompatibility in blood transfusions, will be made available on the company’s Ortho Vision and Ortho Vision Max Analyzers.

Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics Co., Ltd., Luminex Corporation. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Differential Diagnostics Market.



