New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coating Resins Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435437/?utm_source=GNW



The global coating resin market is estimated to rise at an impressive rate through 2027.Coating resins are coating compounds consisting of separate elements such as resin and polyamine hardener (another catalyst).



Coating resins are recognized for their exceptional mechanical properties, such as stiffness, resilience, abrasion, impact, and chemical endurance. These attributes make coating resin an ideal protective coating material for components in demanding industrial and home settings.



Increasing Demand from Construction & Automobile Industries to Foster Market Growth

The need and demand for merchandise by communities are shifting drastically due to the product’s availability and growing population.Resin coating can reduce corrosive risk and improve the bond strength between resin and structures.



Its characteristics like stiffness, resilience, abrasion, impact and chemical endurance are better than its substitute method, like painting. As a result of the above-mentioned characteristics, coating resins in witnessing increased demand from the construction and automotive sectors.

Supply Chain Disruption and Rising Inflation are Hindering Market Growth

The turmoil of geopolitical relationships, the indirect war between nations, and disturbance in the supply chain are critical factors that can hinder market growth.The world is experiencing inflation which is supposed to rise in the future due to various factors.



Thus, the global coating resin market is affected for this reason and is expected to face continuous obstructions in the coming few years.

Constant R&D for Creating More Applications Made Up of Coating Resin is Driving Growth

Products like saturated carboxylated polyester, acrylic elastomeric latex, Acrylic Polyol Emulsion, and others product are the innovation going on in the global coating resin market.Market requirement propels the marketer towards research and development for developing user-friendly and sustainable products with desired characteristics.



For acquiring new customers, organizations are collaborating and acquiring expert companies to use their proficiencies and increase market growth & revenue share.

Market Segmentation

The global coating resin market is segmented based on type, technology, and application.Based on type, the market is divided into acrylic, alkyd, vinyl, polyurethane, epoxy, and others.



Based on technology, the market is divided into waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and powder coatings.Based on application, the market is divided into architectural coatings, marine & protective coatings, general industrial coatings, automotive coatings, wood coatings, packaging coatings, and others.



Based on the company.

Market Players

The BASF SE, Covestro AG, Arkema S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Allnex USA Inc., Evonik Industries AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc. are the major market player in global coating resins market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global coating resins market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Coating Resins Market, by type:

o Acrylic

o Alkyd

o Vinyl

o Polyurethane

o Epoxy

o Others

• Global Coating Resins Market, by technology:

o Waterborne Coatings

o Solvent-borne Coatings

o Powder Coatings

• Global Coating Resins Market, by application:

o Architectural Coatings

o Marine & Protective Coatings

o General Industrial Coatings

o Automotive Coatings

o Wood Coatings

o Packaging Coatings

o Others

• Global Coating Resins Market, By region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Coating Resins market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435437/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________