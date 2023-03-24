Amphoteric Surfactants Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Natural Surfactants in Personal Care Products Boosts Sector

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amphoteric Surfactants Market, By Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of amphoteric surfactants worldwide amounted to USD 3.90 billion in 2021, with an expected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The market's revenue growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural surfactants in personal care products, as well as the rise in demand for high-performance surfactants in pharmaceutical products.



An amphoteric surfactant is a type of surfactant that contains both cationic and anionic hydrophilic groups, and its structure consists of hermaphroditic ions that can form either a cation or an anion, depending on the environment. These surfactants are used in various applications, including all-purpose and industrial cleaning solutions, shampoos, conditioners, and liquid soaps.



Although the use of amphoteric surfactants in commercial products is currently limited, the demand for gentler surfactants is projected to increase their usage in the future. Furthermore, the demand for alkylamphoacetates in personal care products is expected to rise.



Leading global companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and BASF SE, are investing heavily in product development and diversification to boost profitability and market share. Market leaders are expanding their production capacity significantly to increase their product portfolio and attract customers, which is expected to drive the demand for amphoteric surfactants and boost the market's revenue growth.

Amphoteric surfactants are commonly used as secondary surfactants in cosmetics to enhance foam production, conditioning, and reduce irritability, particularly in gentle baby shampoos and cleaning solutions. However, these surfactants have drawbacks, such as poor emulsification and cleaning capabilities.



To overcome these limitations, amphoteric surfactants are often used in combination with fatty alcohol sulphates to improve solubility, reduce irritation, increase viscosity, and stabilize foam. They can also function as metal corrosion inhibitors, antistatic agents for synthetic fibers, dry-cleaning agents, dispersants, textile finishing auxiliaries, and dyeing auxiliaries.



The properties of amphoteric surfactants depend on the pH of the solution they are used in. They carry a positive charge and behave like cationic surfactants in acidic liquids, while in alkaline liquids, they acquire a negative charge like anionic surfactants. Additionally, amphoteric surfactants can be used in conjunction with other surfactants to create innovative formulations that meet environmental, toxicological, and performance requirements. Therefore, these factors are driving the revenue growth of the market.



The high cost of amphoteric surfactants and strict government regulations imposed by regulatory authorities are the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Amphoteric surfactants are more expensive than other surfactants, and they have several drawbacks, such as poor cleansing properties and reduced effectiveness when mixed with emulsifiers. These factors are expected to significantly impede the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Type Outlook



The global amphoteric surfactants market has been categorized into betaine, amine oxide, amphoacetates, amphopropionates, and sultaines based on type. The betaine segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period due to its increasing demand as a wetting agent, foam enhancer, and detergent in mild cleansing products.

Betaine is a liquid amphoteric surfactant that is widely preferred for its excellent foaming and cleaning properties without the use of sulphates. It can replace harsher anionic compounds and can be used as a primary or secondary surfactant. Additionally, it is cost-effective, easy to use, and can improve the efficacy of other ingredients in a formulation, leading to a surge in demand for betaine and contributing to the revenue growth of this segment.



Application Outlook



The global amphoteric surfactants market has been segmented into agrochemicals, oil field chemicals, home care & I&I cleaning, and personal care based on application. The home care & I&I cleaning segment is projected to exhibit the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. In the industrial and institutional cleaning applications, there is a significant need for innovative, cost-effective, and new cleaning products, prompting companies such as BASF SE to invest in developing new home care and I&I products. BASF is a well-known supplier of cleaning ingredients and offers a wide range of home care and I&I products that use amphoteric surfactants. These developments are expected to drive the revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



In 2021, Europe led the amphoteric surfactants market in terms of revenue due to the strong presence of personal care product manufacturers in the region and the supportive regulations by the European Union (EU). The EU's Regulation (EC) No 648/2004 has laid down guidelines for detergents and surfactants, requiring them to be biodegradable and placing restrictions or bans on those that fail to meet this standard. However, manufacturers can request an exemption if their surfactants pass the primary biodegradability test but not the more rigorous one for ultimate biodegradability. These factors are expected to drive the demand for amphoteric surfactants and promote the growth of the market in the region.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit strong revenue growth over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of personal care products and the rise of personal care brands, particularly in India. The adoption of e-commerce has contributed to the growth of the online beauty and personal care market in India. Furthermore, the ease of doing business in the region has attracted numerous foreign companies and start-ups. Amphoteric surfactants are commonly used in cosmetics as secondary surfactants to enhance foam production, conditioning, and mildness. These factors are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market in the region.



The North American market is expected to maintain a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the growth of the logistics and warehousing industry and the robust presence of e-commerce and retail stores. The sales of personal care products have been boosted by these developments, thereby driving the revenue growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing in countries such as the U.S. and Canada has led to an increase in demand for amphoteric surfactants, further promoting the growth of the market.



