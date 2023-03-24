New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435435/?utm_source=GNW



Global Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing demand for the organic food industry in the developing region.



Also, growing initiatives by government agencies and an increase in awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.Similarly, the growing adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture is expected to create significant growth in the forecasted periods.



Additionally, growing demand for reducing chemical fertilizers along with growing usage of biofertilizers in private ranch firms are expected to enhance the demand for global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers over the years. Also, growing demand for increasing the production of crops due to the rapidly growing population across the globe along with growing environmental concerns for using chemical biofertilizers are the major factor fuelling the growth of the market over the years, Similarly, a growing number of major key players for the development of bio-based fertilizers for better crop productivity will enhance the demand for mycorrhizae based biofertilizers during the forecasted period.



Growing Demand for Organic Food

Growing demand for organic food for maintaining a healthy lifestyle can enhance the demand for mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers in the forecast period.Also, increasing demand for secure food and nourishment along with producing organic vegetables on a farm can reduce rural unemployment and poverty in the developing region.



Novozymes produced a biofertilizer called as RhyzoMyco which will enhance the nutrient uptake in the crops like potatoes and cucumbers.Enhancing the production of organic fruits and vegetables is a preventive measure that will ensure good health and with environmental advantages thereby prompting the increased usage of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers and boosting the growth of the market during the forecasted period.



Also, the growing demand for adopting organic farming to reduce the increasing pollution in the soil can enhance the demand for mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers in the forecasted period.According to the study, Arbuscular mycorrhiza is a common symbiotic relationship between plant roots and specialized soil fungi, and it has good soil health and high crop yields which will help the agriculture sector as well as other industries.



In 2020, the Government of India announced that every farmer has to buy bio fertilizers urea to promote organic nutrients and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.



Growing Demand for Natural and Sustainable flavors



Chemical fertilizers are expensive, non-eco-friendly, and harmful to human health, and can cause eutrophication, and diminish the soil organic matter and microbe activity.So, the use of mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers is increased as it has organic compounds and is environment-friendly.



Growing demand for soil quality by supplying nutrients and the natural environment in the rhizosphere can enhance the demand for the mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market during the forecasted period.The microbes present in mycorrhizal biofertilizers such as ectomycorrhiza and endomycorrhiza species produce phosphorus and other beneficial nutrients in plants.



It plays an important role in plant growth productivity and protection against biotic and abiotic stress which can produce an essential and effective product for organic and sustainable agriculture which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

In April 2022, Premier Tech Ltd acquired US-based Northwoods Organics transaction would allow Premier Tech to strengthen its position in the United States by adding two peat bogs and a packaging plant for conditioning horticultural products.



Market Segmentation

Global Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers market can be segmented by type, form, mode of application, application, and by region.Based on types, the market can be divided into Ectomycorrhiza and Endomycorrhizae.



Based on Form, the market can be divided into Liquid and Solid.Based on the Mode of Application, the market can be grouped into Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Fertilization Treatment.



Based on Application, the market can be segmented into Agricultural and Non-agricultural.Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers market on account of the increasing demand for organic food in the country.



Recent Development

• May 2021, Rhizobacteria Argentina S.A announced Micro star BIO, a specialty fertilizer that is a mixture of chemical and biological fertilizers. This fertilizer shall enable farmers to cultivate profitable crops and boost the nutrient value of soil.

• In January 2021, Lallemand Inc. acquired Biotec BetaGlucans AS (BBG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the ArticZymes Technologies ASA (AZT) company specialized in the development, production, and sales of high-purity beta-glucan products, from yeast cell walls.

Market Players

Novozymes A/S., Upl Limited., Premier Tech Ltd., Groundwork Bioag Ltd., Plant Health Care Plc., Valent BioSciences Corporation, Atens-Agrotechnologias Naturales S.L., Vegalab S.A., Lallemand Inc., Agrinos Inc., AgriLife Limited, are some of the leading players operating in the Global Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Type:

o Ectomycorrhizae

o Endo mycorrhizae

• Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Form:

o Liquid

o Solid

• Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Mode of Application:

o Seed Treatment

o Soil Treatment

o Fertilization Treatment

• Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Application:

o Agricultural

o Non-agricultural

• Mycorrhizae Based Biofertilizers Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



