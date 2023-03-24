Car Wash Systems Market Size to Grow at Steady CAGR to Touch USD 38 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global car wash systems market is gaining traction because of the stringent environment regulations and growing consumer interest in automobile maintenance.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global car wash systems market size at USD 30.35 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global car wash systems market size is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.3% reaching a value of USD 37.84 billion by 2029. The emergence of the on-demand car wash trend as well as the growing customer preference for professional vehicle wash services over home cleaning are significant growth factors for the global car wash systems market. The shift from "do it yourself" to "do it for me" is a significant trend among customers who lead busy lives and have tight schedules.





Global Car Wash Systems Market – Overview

The automated car wash method cleans an automobile via a network of units that cooperate. There are two methods for automatic automobile cleaning: roll-over and conveyor. One drives into a wash bay and stops their automobile when using a roll-over car wash system. The car is then rolled over by the cleaning machinery. The conveyor car wash system, in contrast, involves the automobile traveling down a conveyor belt through a tunnel that is equipped with a number of synchronized devices. One can select between a touchless and a soft-touch cleaning method while using an automatic car wash.

Global Car Wash Systems Market – By Process

Based on process, the global car wash systems market is segmented into cloth friction car washing and touchless car washing. The cloth friction car washing segment accounts for a higher share in the global car wash systems market by process. The cloth friction car washing has long been regarded as a dependable, secure, and efficient way to wash a vehicle. Other automatic vehicle washes have difficulty reaching the hard-to-reach regions that the cloth friction car washing efficiently agitates. Cloth friction car washing is also very cost-effective, which significantly contributes to its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Car Wash Systems Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global car wash systems market. The imposition of nationwide lockdowns by various countries limited the number of cars on roads and resulted in a significant decline in the consumer spending on automobile maintenance. The lockdowns also led to a temporary halt of the car wash businesses, which negatively impacted the global car wash systems market. However, the pandemic is projected to bring several industry improvements including online booking systems, which are anticipated to provide new growth opportunities to the global car wash systems market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global car wash Systems market include Zips Car Wash, Splash Car Wash, International Car Wash Group (ICW), Autobell Car Wash, Quick Quack Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, True Blue Car Wash, LLC, Magic Hands Car Wash, Hoffman Car Wash, Wash Depot Holdings Inc., WashTec AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Otto Christ AG, and Istobal, S.A.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global car wash systems market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global car wash systems market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In February 2023 – AutoBrite announced four new applications including a stand-alone modular carwash, a modified for new building construction, an in-bay automatic (IBA) conversion kit, and a self-service tunnel addition model.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Product, Process, Mode of Payment, Region Key Players Zips Car Wash, Splash Car Wash, International Car Wash Group (ICW), Autobell Car Wash, Quick Quack Car Wash, Super Star Car Wash, True Blue Car Wash, LLC, Magic Hands Car Wash, Hoffman Car Wash, Wash Depot Holdings Inc., WashTec AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Otto Christ AG, Istobal, S.A.

By Product

Gantry Car wash

Conveyor Tunnel System

By Process

Cloth Friction Car Washing

Touchless Car Washing

By Mode of Payment

Cash Payment

Cashless Payment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







