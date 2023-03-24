Voice Recognition Market is Estimated to Hit USD 12.16 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2030; Increasing Use of Voice Assistants and Smart Speakers in Homes and Workplaces to Propel Market Growth

Westford, USA,, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The voice recognition market is growing rapidly, and North America is poised to maintain its leading position with a strong performance from the Asia Pacific region. This market is being driven by technological advancements and the increasing adoption of electronic devices that utilize voice recognition technology. One of the key areas where this technology is gaining popularity is in in-car infotainment systems. Drivers and passengers alike appreciate the convenience of controlling their music, navigation, and other features using voice commands. As a result, the integration of voice-enabled systems in cars is becoming increasingly common worldwide. In addition, as more and more devices become connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), homeowners increasingly rely on voice commands to control everything from their lights to their thermostats.

SkyQuest's recent global research has found that the use of payment services on mobile devices in China, one of the largest populations, has increased significantly in the past year, with over 890.34 million users utilizing this technology in 2021-2022. This surge in mobile payments has created a demand for innovative and convenient solutions to enhance the user experience, and voice recognition technology has emerged as a viable option.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/voice-recognition-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Voice Recognition Market"

Pages - 274

Tables - 90

Figures - 71

The importance of voice recognition technology lies in its ability to enhance accessibility and convenience for individuals and businesses alike. With voice recognition, users can operate devices and software without needing physical input, allowing for a more seamless and efficient user experience. This technology has already been integrated into various industries, from healthcare to automotive, and is expected to grow in popularity in the coming years.

Prominent Players in Voice Recognition Market

Nuance Communications Inc.

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

Auraya Systems

Facebook, Inc.

LumenVox

Speechmatics

Voice Biometrics Group

Baidu

ReadSpeaker

Apple, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Raytheon Company

Amazon

AssemblyAI

Cloud Segment to Witness High Momentum Growth as It allows for More Accurate and Reliable Voice Recognition

The voice recognition market has witnessed a significant growth rate in recent years, and the cloud segment has been at the forefront of this growth. In 2021, the cloud segment witnessed a remarkable growth rate, and the outlook for 2022 to 2030 looks even more promising. According to the research conducted by SkyQuest, a leading global research firm, the cloud security industry is set to witness significant growth in the coming years. The report suggests that the market will likely cross USD 82.77 billion by 2028, indicating a high prospect for the cloud segment. Furthermore, the demand for cloud-based voice recognition solutions has skyrocketed with the increasing use of virtual assistants, smart speakers, and other voice-enabled devices.

Voice recognition technology has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, and North America has been at the forefront of this revolution. In 2021, North America dominated the voice recognition market. The region is poised to maintain its leading position comfortably by 2030, thanks to its highly advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of smart devices. With its continuous innovations, strong research and development capabilities, and receptive customer base, the region is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of this exciting technology.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/voice-recognition-market

Automotive Segment to Remain the Major Revenue Contributor Thanks to Increasing Demand for In-Vehicle Voice Assistants

In 2021, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue share in the voice recognition market. The growth trajectory for this industry is expected to continue on an upward trend from 2022 to 2030. Voice recognition technology is increasingly integrated into modern automobiles, enabling drivers to interact with their vehicles using voice commands. This technology has several advantages, including improved safety, increased convenience, and enhanced user experience. Additionally, the emergence of autonomous vehicles and the need for seamless communication between the vehicle and its occupants drive the demand for more advanced voice recognition systems.

The voice recognition market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with Asia Pacific emerging as a promising challenger in 2021. The regional outlook for voice recognition in the Asia Pacific is set to remain positive up to 2030. One of the key factors driving this growth is the increasing adoption of smart devices and voice-enabled assistants in the region. In addition, the rise of e-commerce and online shopping in the Asia Pacific has also contributed to the growth of voice recognition technology. With more consumers shopping online, businesses are increasingly turning to voice-enabled assistants to provide a more seamless and personalized shopping experience.

SkyQuest, a reputable market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive report on the voice recognition market. This report offers a thorough industry analysis, providing valuable insights into the current market landscape, emerging trends, leading players, and innovative products. Investors seeking to make informed decisions and identify profitable investment opportunities in this sector will find this report invaluable. In addition, the report provides up-to-date information on this sector's latest trends and innovations, allowing investors to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Developments in Voice Recognition Market

Voiceitt, a cutting-edge startup focused on improving the quality of life for people with speech impairments, has recently raised $4.7 million in funding. This funding will allow the company to scale its groundbreaking speech recognition technology, designed to help people with various speech disabilities communicate more effectively and independently.

Fluent.ai, a leading speech and voice recognition technology provider has recently announced a collaboration with Cadence Design Systems, a provider of electronic design automation and semiconductor intellectual property, to offer embedded voice recognition for Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP-based true wireless stereo (TWS) products.

Fraunhofer, a renowned German research organization, has developed a revolutionary technology that allows intuitive control of machines through speech recognition. The technology relies on advanced algorithms that can accurately recognize and interpret speech, enabling machines to understand and respond to human commands.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/voice-recognition-market

Key Questions Answered in Voice Recognition Market Report

How can companies effectively balance innovation and experimentation with the need for stability and consistency in high-growth segments?

How can companies effectively identify and evaluate partnerships and collaborations in high-growth sectors?

What potential risks are associated with industry dynamics, and how can companies mitigate them?

What are some effective ways to ensure compliance with government policies and regulations while remaining competitive in their industry?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Online Freelance Market

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Global Smart Energy Management Market

Global Centralized Exchange Token (CEX) Market

Global Customer Success Software Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com