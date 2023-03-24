Global Energy Efficient Motor Market to Reach $59.3 Billion by 2028: Lower Life Cycle Costs Than Traditional Motors Drives Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Efficient Motor Market by Efficiency Level (IE1, IE2, IE3, IE4, and IE5), Type(AC, DC), Power Output Rating (< 1 kW, 1 - 2.2 kW, 2.2 - 375 kW, and > 375 kW), Application (HVAC, Fans, Pumps, Compressors), End User Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Energy Efficient Motor market is projected to reach USD 59.3 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 41.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The IE3 segment market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 29.7 billion in 2023 to USD 41.9 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Rotor losses in IE3 motors are reduced considerably by using copper as the conductor material in the squirrel cage rather than aluminum, which leads to the reduction of the slip under load conditions.

The reduction in air gaps and thinner laminations made of better-quality steel ensure higher efficiency than traditional motors. These technological modifications in the IE3 efficiency level motors is pushing the market.

Aerospace & Defense: The second fastest-growing segment of the energy-efficient motor market, by end-user

The end user segment is categorized as industrial, commercial, residential, automotive, agriculture, and aerospace. energy-efficient motors are used in aircraft propulsion, navigation systems, and environmental control systems.

Advantages of these applications include improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and increased system reliability which is pushing the market.

North America is expected to account for the second-largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the second-largest and fastest-growing market. The use of energy-efficient motors in the region is increasing rapidly due to growing investments in major verticals such as industrial, commercial, and transportation. Countries in North America have been focusing on energy efficiency through programs, partnerships, and initiatives.

For instance, the Industrial Efficiency and Decarbonization Office (IEDO) aims to improve the energy and material efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness of manufacturers across the industrial sector.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lower Life Cycle Costs Than Traditional Motors

Government Initiatives Encouraging Adoption of Energy-Efficient Motors

Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Motors in Industrial Sector

Restraints

High Price of Energy-Efficient Motors

Opportunities

Rising Industrialization and Decarbonization Initiatives

Growth of Robotics and Automation

Challenges

Limited Awareness About Benefits of Energy-Efficient Motors

Supply Chain Disruptions

Case Study Analysis

Orquidea Improved Food Production Efficiency with Bonus Motor Program

Emory University Upgraded Motors to Cut Down HVAC Energy Costs

