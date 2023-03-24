New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435432/?utm_source=GNW



Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing concern about economic losses caused due to the damages caused by the increasing rodent population.



Similarly, increasing the damages of electrical wirings and walls in commercial and industrial buildings due to rodent attacks will further drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period.Also, the growing demand for pest control in hotels, homes, retail business apartments, office complexes, the food processing sector, and the electronic sector can enhance the demand for anticoagulant rodenticides in the forecasted period.



Additionally, the growing demand for strong rodenticides for crop storage warehouses and agriculture equipment is a major factor in enhancing the growth of the market over the years. Also, climate changes such as heavy rainfall increase the population of rodents which will increase the contagious diseases such as hantavirus, lessa fever, plague, lymphocytic choriomeningitis (LCMV), Tularemia and Salmonella can enhance the demand for anticoagulant rodenticides for control the rodent population specially in the rural regions and this, in turn, is expected to create significant growth of the global anticoagulant rodenticides market during the forecasted periods.

Growing Damage due to Rodent Attack

Rodents are the main pests that harm the electrical systems as well as crops in the agriculture field, and storehouses.So anticoagulant rodenticides are expected to enhance the demand for the market during the forecasted period.



Rodents such as mice, and rats are gnawing many times at electrical lines which will create an issue in the electrical line.Rodents can pollute food sources as well as can ruin gardens as a host of infectious parasites as well as spread contagious diseases such as hantavirus, leptospirosis, lymphocytic, etc.



Rodents can ruin store goods, furniture, and even buildings.Every year rodents can destroy at least 1% of cereals across the world.



Rodent populations are increasing quickly due to favorable climatic circumstances including heavy rainfall which can indirectly spread rodent-related diseases and this, in turn, is anticipated to boost the anticoagulant rodenticides market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in May 2022, the global rodenticide market value was estimated to be around 5.3 million U.S. dollars worldwide. However, urbanization is one of the major factors which will affect public health due to the shift of rural pathogens adapting to urbanization and increasing their number. Also, the growing demand for pest control in the hospital and hospitality sector will further boost the market growth during the forecasted period.

Impact of Climate Changes



Climate change is the main cause of increasing rodent populations which will create a problem.The hantavirus infection is more contagious to environmental factors and changes in climate such as heavy rainfall directly spread the disease as well as increase their number.



As global food security concerns are growing so demand increasing agricultural yields and efficient techniques as well as the use of new technologies can enhance the demand for growth of the market over the years.Growing usage of chemicals for controlling rodents in the urban region and the development of effective rodent control products will further enhance the demand for the anticoagulant rodenticides market during the forecasted period.



Also, the presence of a huge number of producers with high hygienic requirements will drive market growth in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation

Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides market can be segmented by product type, form, application, and region.Based on Product Type, the market can be divided into 1st Generation Anticoagulant and 2nd Generation Anticoagulant.



Based on Form, the market can be segmented into Pellets, Blocks, Powders & Sprays.Based on Application, the market can be grouped into Agriculture, Pest Control Companies, Warehouses, Urban Centers, Households, and Others.



Regionally, North America dominates the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among different countries, the United States dominates the global Anticoagulant Rodenticides market on account of the increasing the high populations of rodents that can spread contagious diseases in the country.



Recent Development

• In September 2021, Bell Laboratories introduced ‘Contrac California Bromethalin Soft Bait,’ a newly registered rodenticide product in California, US.

• In April 2021, BASF SE unveiled a new, resistance-breaking cholecalciferol ingredient, rodent rodenticide, Selontra to break the cycle of resistance and cause deaths to the rodents.

• In July 2021, Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical company launched ‘Harmonix Rodent Paste,’ a pest control management solution to prevent rodents in indoor and outdoor places.



Market Players

BASF SE., Bayer AG., Syngenta Crop Protection AG., PelGar International., Rentokil Initial plc., UPL., Bell Labs., Kalyan Industries Limited., Heranba Industries Ltd., NEOGEN Corporation., and Liphatech Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market, By Type:

o 1st Generation Anticoagulant

o 2nd Generation Anticoagulant

• Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market, By Form:

o Pellets

o Blocks

o Powders & Sprays

• Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market, By Application:

o Agriculture

o Pest Control Companies

o Warehouses

o Urban Centers

o Households

o Others

• Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



