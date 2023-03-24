New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433296/?utm_source=GNW

, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Fortified Health Security, Imperva, Medigate Ltd., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., and Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions.



The global healthcare cyber security market grew from $15.79 billion in 2022 to $18.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare cyber security market is expected to grow to $37.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.



The healthcare cybersecurity market includes revenues earned by entities by providing diagnostic, corrective, and preventive solutions.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Healthcare cybersecurity is a strategic necessity for all medical industry organizations, including healthcare providers, insurers, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device firms.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare cyber security market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare cyber security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main threat types in healthcare cyber security are malware, distributed denial of service (DDoS), advanced persistent threats (apt), spyware, and other types of threats.Malware refers to a set of activities conducted for the development and sales of healthcare cyber security software to defend against malware threats in healthcare institutes.



The different solutions include healthcare cyber security, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus and antimalware, DDoS mitigation, security information and event management, intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems, and others that provide security measures such as application security, network security, device security, and others. It is deployed on-premises and cloud-based and is used by various end-users such as pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology industries, hospitals, medical device companies, health insurance companies, and others.



The increasing cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare cyber security market going forward.The rise of digitalization in healthcare has increased the number of cyber-attacks in healthcare, which are protected by using various healthcare cyber security software, which leads to an increase in the demand for healthcare cyber security.



For instance, according to Emsisoft Ltd., a New Zealand-based anti-virus distribution company, in 2020 approximately 2,354 cyber-attacks were recorded in United States hospitals, US-government bodies, schools, and others, where the total number of healthcare facilities cyber-attacked was 560. Therefore, the increasing cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are driving the growth of the healthcare cyber security market over the coming years.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare cyber security market.Major companies operating in the healthcare cyber security market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in 2021, Trend Micro Incorporated, a Japan-based company operating in healthcare cyber security, launched Trend Micro Vision One, which works on XDR (extended detection and response) technology.XDR usually collects and automatically correlates data across multiple security layers through email, endpoint, server, cloud workload, and network.



Trend Micro Vision One will provide detection and quicker analysis of threats, respond to them, and prioritize threats to send alerts to control setup for further investigation in healthcare organizations.



In November 2021, IBM Corporation, a US-based software company, acquired ReaQta BV for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, IBM will enhance its healthcare cyber security platform and consumer healthcare platform experience and also expand market reach in the healthcare cyber security market.



ReaQta BV is a Netherlands-based company operating in endpoint security solutions for various organizations including healthcare.



The countries covered in the healthcare cyber security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare cyber security market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare cyber security market statistics, including healthcare cyber security industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a healthcare cyber security market share, detailed healthcare cyber security market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare cyber security industry. This healthcare cyber security market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

