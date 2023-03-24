ICC To Exhibit at the 2023 Sea-Air-Space Expo Hosted by the Navy League

LUMBERTON, NJ, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and a leading distributor of military and aerospace connectors and accessories, will be exhibiting at this year’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition in National Harbor, Maryland. The event is organized by the Navy League and is the largest maritime exposition in the United States.

At the show, ICC will feature a diverse range of cutting-edge military-aerospace products, including backshells, relays, naval connectors, and accessories from leading manufacturers like Amphenol Aerospace, Amphenol Pcd, Bel/Cinch Connectivity, ITT Cannon, and TE Connectivity.

"ICC looks forward to exhibiting again this year at Sea-Air-Space. We specialize in supporting defense and commercial manufacturers by providing military and aerospace interconnects from industry leading suppliers," said Julie Trunk, Director of Supplier Management, Interstate Connecting Components. "We are excited to welcome attendees to our booth to demonstrate our wide range of interconnect solutions and expertise."

Interstate Connecting Components works with customers of all sizes, supporting both original equipment and contract manufacturers in the military and commercial markets. It will have representatives at booth #611 for the duration of the exhibit, which will be held April 3 through 5 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Schedule time to meet with ICC’s military & aerospace experts during the show, here.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

