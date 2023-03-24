New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Education Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433294/?utm_source=GNW

The global healthcare education market grew from $88.96 billion in 2022 to $99.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare education market is expected to grow to $150.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The healthcare education market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as emergency action training, first aid training, and physical and mental health training.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Health education refers to a strategy for implementing health promotion and disease prevention programs. Healthcare education enables patients to learn and monitor their health conditions, improving patient care.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare education market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main healthcare education providers are universities and academic centers, continuing medical education providers, OEMs or pharmaceutical companies, learning management systems providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation.The universities and academic centers are used to provide healthcare education to students and medical staff to improve their knowledge and expertise in health awareness and improve patient care.



Universities and academic centers refer to a place that provides medical education on-premises and online.The various delivery modes include classroom-based courses and e-learning solutions.



The types of healthcare education applications include academic education, cardiology, neurology, radiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, and others.Academic education refers to services used to provide medical education to students in universities, institutions, and colleges.



Academic education is a process of delivering education to students and improving skills and knowledge in a particular field. The various end-users are students, physicians, and non-physicians.



Rapid growth in online education is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare education market going forward.Online education refers to an internet-based delivery of education in which classes are conducted on laptops and smartphones.



Online education allows people in remote areas to access high-quality medical education.For instance, according to World Economic Forum (WEF), a Switzerland-based non-governmental and lobbying organization, 71 million students and other learners were registered for Coursera’s online courses in 2020, which increased to 92 million in 2021.



There was an increase of 21 million registrations in one year. Therefore, rapid growth in online education is driving the growth of the health care education market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in healthcare education and are gaining popularity in the healthcare education market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as the use of virtual reality to deliver quality education in the field of healthcare.



For instance, in February 2021, Elsevier, a Netherlands-based company that is working in research publication and information analytics launched innovative virtual reality healthcare simulations for medical students in schools in North America. This advanced simulation learning system offers 100 virtual reality patients and 160 lab-based scenarios that will help students acquire quality education and enhance their skills used in medical operations.



In November 2021, Elsevier, a Netherlands-based academic publishing company specializing in science, technology, and healthcare publication acquired Osmosis for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Elsevier to expand its healthcare education solution portfolio and visual learning platform across the globe.



Osmosis is a US-based healthcare education platform for medical professionals.



The countries covered in the healthcare education market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The healthcare education market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides healthcare education market statistics, including healthcare education industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with healthcare education market share, detailed healthcare education market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the healthcare education industry. This healthcare education market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

