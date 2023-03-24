Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market to 2031: Players Include Eaton, General Electric, Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Distribution Management System Market By Solution, By Organization Size, By End Use Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced distribution management system market was valued at $1,948.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $11,206.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Eaton Corporation Plc (Tripp Lite)

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

litron inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

innowatts

Wipro Limited

The advanced distribution management system (ADMS) enables utility providers to fulfill the requirements of their customers in terms of dependability, voltage stability, utilization of energy from renewable sources, data protection, and resistance to risks such as natural disasters.



The need for integrated single platforms is likely to increase during the forecast period, which is expected to lead to a noticeable expansion in the advanced distribution management system market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of smart grid applications and rise in reliance on automated metering systems drive the growth of the market.

However, the primary problem constraining market development is the pervasive concerns regarding data privacy and cyber security. On the other hand, rise in demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the advanced distribution management systems market during the forecast period.



The global advanced distribution management system market research is segmented into solution, organization size, end use vertical and regions. On the basis of Solution, the market is bifurcated into ADMS platforms and services. the services segment is further sub-segmented into support & maintenance services, consulting and integration & implementation.

By organization size, it is divided into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on the end use vertical the market is segmented into energy & utilities, defense & government, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, telecom, IT & ITeS and others.



Key Market Segments

By Solution

ADMS Platforms

Services

Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By End Use Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Defense and Government

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom

IT and ITeS

Others

By Region

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

