Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology

The global market for Powered Outdoor Equipment estimated at 115 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 165 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach 42.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Walk Behind Power Mowers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 45.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Powered Outdoor Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at 45.5 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 18.8 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 25.2 Million Units by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- Impact on Powered Outdoor Equipment
- COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Powered Outdoor Equipment Industry
- An Introduction to Powered Outdoor Equipment (POE)
- Types of Outdoor Appliances and Tools
- Outdoor Grills
- Walk-Behind Power Mowers
- Trimmers/Brush Cutters
- Chain Saws
- Leaf Blowers
- Riding Mowers and Lawn Tractors
- Bug Killers
- Hedge Trimmers
- Riding Garden Tractors
- Rotary Tillers
- Snowthrowers
- Powered Outdoor Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
- Product Innovations Continue to Redesign the Landscape
- Stylish & Aesthetic Designs Gain Prominence
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
- Macro Factors Influencing Powered Outdoor Equipment Sales
- POE Sector Continues to Make Big Gains in Developed Regions
- Developed Regions Account for over 2/3rd Share of World POE Market: Percentage Breakdown of POE Sales (Volume) for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
- Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential
- World Powered Outdoor Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Unit Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in Global Lawn & Garden Power Tools Market (2021E): Percentage Value Breakdown for Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, The Toro Company and Others
- Leading Players by Segment in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Powered Outdoor Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Witnesses Soaring Demand for Rechargeable Battery Powered Equipment
- Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery Powered Tools
- Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology
- Smart Technology Makes Huge Inroads
- Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence
- Bug Killers: Improved Products Flood the Market
- Changing Consumer Preferences Redesign the Product Landscape
- Plastic Gains Preference over Metal
- Battery Powered Chainsaws Score Over Electric & Gas Powered Chainsaws
- Feature Rich Chain Saws Gain Prominence
- Breakthrough Advancements Enhance Demand for Leaf Blowers
- Low-Noise & Eco-Friendly Leaf Blowers Gain Traction
- Prospects for Outdoor Grills and Accessories Remain Upbeat
- Innovation at its Best
- Increasing Awareness of Spic-and-Span Surroundings Steers Wider Adoption of Walk-Behind Power Mowers
- Innovations in the Lawn Mower Segment
- Hybrid Mowers: Balancing Environment and Consumer Demands
- Cordless Lawn Mowers Set to Make Gains
- Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors: Technology Transition Powers the Market
- Growing Demand for ZTRs
- Battery-powered Riding Mowers Sense Opportunities
- Robotic Mowers Make Inroads
- A Snapshot of Select Popular Robotic Mowers in the Market
- Trimmers/Brush Cutters Remain Relevant
- Sustained Opportunities for Hedge Trimmers
- Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Construction Industry Trends
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022
- Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022
- Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022
- Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024)
- Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022)
- Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector (2015-2030) (in US$ Trillion)
- Demographic Trends Favor Market Expansion
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Wealth Distribution of UHNW Individuals by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number and Wealth of UHNW Individuals for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, Middle East, and North America
- Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects
- Replacement Market: A Major Growth Driver
- Life Expectancy for Snowthrowers, Back-Pack Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Handheld Gasoline Leaf Blowers, Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills, Riding Lawn Mowers and Tractors, Gasoline-Based Power Mowers, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, and Electric-Fired Outdoor Grills (in Years)
- Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge
- Marketing and Distribution: An Overview
- Distribution Channels
- Marketers Deal with More Diverse Consumers
- E-Retailing Expands Presence
- Fast Evolving Role of mCommerce Widens Business Prospects
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
