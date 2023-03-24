Flexible Electronics Global Market to Reach $89.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$52.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 23% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR
The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Blue Spark Technologies
- BrightVolt, Inc.
- Cymbet Corporation
- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
- E Ink Holdings, Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Japan Display Inc.
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Plastic Logic Germany
- Pragmatic Printing Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- Thin Film Electronics ASA
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$89.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Printed Electronics to Have Short-term Dip Owing to Covid-19
- Flexible Electronics Open Up Innumerable Opportunities for Healthcare Wearables
- Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude
- Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics
- Application Segments
- End-Use Sectors
- Recent Market Activity
- Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities
- Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market
- Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors
- Flexible Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence
- Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits
- New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations
- Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics
- Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field
- Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices
- Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics
- Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities
- Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics
- Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics Market
- Global Displays Market by Type (2018 & 2024): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Shipments for Conventional Displays and Flexible Displays
- Global Flexible Displays Market by Application: 2019
- OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment
- Global Flexible Display Market by Type: 2019
- E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain
- Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics
- Global Smarphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025
- Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable and Foldable Displays
- Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2010-2021
- Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets
- Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand
- Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.
- Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
- Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand
- Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022
- Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities
- Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries Market
- Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut
- Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Impact of COVID-19 on Solar Power Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
- Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology
- Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk9uec
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment