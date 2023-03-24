Global Biological Seed Treatment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030: Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for the Sector

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Seed Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biological Seed Treatment estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Microbials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Botanicals & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $370.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Biological Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$370.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$227.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 435 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biological Seed Treatment Market to Remain Buoyant with Few Disruptions due to COVID-19

Microbials Segment Leads Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type

Select Microbial Biocontrol Agents Applied as Seed Treatment

Botanical Seed Treatment Gains Traction

Seed Enhancement Function Dominates the Biological Seed Treatment Market

Industry Witnesses New and More Effective Seed Treatment Solutions

Research to Improve Reliability of Seed Enhancement Function

Biologicals Gain Share in Seed Protection

Global Biopesticides Market by Type (% Share): 2020E

By Crop type, Corn Seed Treatment Dominates, while Soybean Registers Fastest Growth

Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets to Make Strong Gains in Biological Seed Treatment Market

Competition

Biological Seed Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biological Seed Treatment Ensures Food Security for Expanding World Population

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Driving the Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for Biological Seed Treatment

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Biological Seed Treatment

Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for Biological Seed Treatment

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2013-2018

Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (% Share): 2000-2018

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2020E

Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Spur Market Demand

Seed Inoculation Emerges as a Potential Method for Delivering Microbes

Plant Beneficial Microbes

Microbial Inoculation

Seed Coating

Future Research Opportunities

Biological Seed Treatment Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress

Growing Demand for Biofertilizers in Seed Treatment Propels Market Growth

Innovations to Support Growth

Emergence of New Biological Seed Treatment Platforms to Promote Sustainable Agriculture

Recent Developments in Biological Seed Treatment Space

Nufarm Americas Secures EPA Approval for Trunemco Seed Treatment

FMC Seeks EPA Approval for Two Biological Strains

BASF Launches Velondis Biofungicide Seed Treatment Formulations

Heads Up Plant Protectant Offers Affordable Seed Treatment for Soybean Diseases

Bayer Launches Two Biostimulant Seed Treatments for Higher Crop Yields

Market Challenges

Limited Shelf-Life to Challenge Market Growth

Low Awareness Levels to Restrain Biological Seed Treatments Adoption:

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

