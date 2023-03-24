Global Biological Seed Treatment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030: Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for the Sector

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Seed Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biological Seed Treatment estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Microbials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Botanicals & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $370.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Biological Seed Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$370.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$227.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- BASF SE
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Corteva Agriscience
- ITALPOLLINA S.p.A
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Plant Health Care plc.
- Precision Laboratories, LLC
- Syngenta International AG
- UPL Limited
- Valent BioSciences LLC
- Verdesian Life Sciences
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|435
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Biological Seed Treatment Market to Remain Buoyant with Few Disruptions due to COVID-19
- Microbials Segment Leads Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type
- Select Microbial Biocontrol Agents Applied as Seed Treatment
- Botanical Seed Treatment Gains Traction
- Seed Enhancement Function Dominates the Biological Seed Treatment Market
- Industry Witnesses New and More Effective Seed Treatment Solutions
- Research to Improve Reliability of Seed Enhancement Function
- Biologicals Gain Share in Seed Protection
- Global Biopesticides Market by Type (% Share): 2020E
- By Crop type, Corn Seed Treatment Dominates, while Soybean Registers Fastest Growth
- Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets to Make Strong Gains in Biological Seed Treatment Market
- Competition
- Biological Seed Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Biological Seed Treatment Ensures Food Security for Expanding World Population
- Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
- Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020
- Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biological Seed Treatment
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
- Climate Change Driving the Demand for Biological Seed Treatment
- World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
- Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Drives Demand for Biological Seed Treatment
- Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Biological Seed Treatment
- Increasing Organic Farming: A Major Growth Promoting Factor for Biological Seed Treatment
- Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2013-2018
- Global Agricultural Land under Organic Farming (% Share): 2000-2018
- Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2020E
- Increasing Demand for Industrial Crops to Spur Market Demand
- Seed Inoculation Emerges as a Potential Method for Delivering Microbes
- Plant Beneficial Microbes
- Microbial Inoculation
- Seed Coating
- Future Research Opportunities
- Biological Seed Treatment Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress
- Growing Demand for Biofertilizers in Seed Treatment Propels Market Growth
- Innovations to Support Growth
- Emergence of New Biological Seed Treatment Platforms to Promote Sustainable Agriculture
- Recent Developments in Biological Seed Treatment Space
- Nufarm Americas Secures EPA Approval for Trunemco Seed Treatment
- FMC Seeks EPA Approval for Two Biological Strains
- BASF Launches Velondis Biofungicide Seed Treatment Formulations
- Heads Up Plant Protectant Offers Affordable Seed Treatment for Soybean Diseases
- Bayer Launches Two Biostimulant Seed Treatments for Higher Crop Yields
- Market Challenges
- Limited Shelf-Life to Challenge Market Growth
- Low Awareness Levels to Restrain Biological Seed Treatments Adoption:
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
