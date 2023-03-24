Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Report (2023-2028): Growing Cannabis Legalization and Elevating Popularity of Home-Grown Cannabis Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market (2023-2028) by Product, Raw Material, Source, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market is estimated to be USD 5.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.28 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.26%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Cannabis Legalization and Elevating Popularity of Home-Grown Cannabis

Rising Millennial Population Demanding Cannabis-Infused Edibles

Increasing Penetration in Bakery, Confectionery, and Gummies

Restraints

Poor Blending and Inaccurate Dosing Resulting in Dangerous Consequences

Opportunities

New Product Development Related to Cannabis-Infused Foods and Beverages

Rise of Alcohol Companies in the Cannabis Edibles Market

Challenges

Production and Commercialization of Cannabis Subject to Varying International Laws

Market Segmentations



The Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market is segmented based on Raw Material, Product, Source, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Raw Material, the market is classified into Hemp CBD Oil and Marijuana CBD Oil.

By Product, the market is classified into Baked Products, Chocolates & Bars, Drinks, Gum & Sprays, and Sugar Candies.

By Source, the market is classified into Inorganic and Organic.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline Mode and Online Mode.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market, By Raw Material



7 Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market, By Product



8 Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market, By Source



9 Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market, By Distribution Channel



10 Americas' Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market



11 Europe's Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market



13 APAC's Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Atlas Growers Ltd.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Baked Bros

Bhang Corp.

Cannabinoid Creations

Cannabis Energy Drink

Canopy Growth Corp.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Cresco Labs, LLC

Curaleaf Holding, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Elixinol, LLC

Evergreen herbal, Ltd.

Heineken N.V.

Joy Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Kaneh Co.

Kats Botanicals

Kaya Holdings, Inc.

Kazmira, LLC

Kiva Confections

Koios Beverage Corp.

Medically Correct, LLC

Medix CBD

Organigram Holdings, Inc.

Tilray, Inc.

