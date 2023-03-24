Global IoT in Healthcare Market Report (2023-2028): Increasing Penetration of mHealth in Economies Bolsters $280 Billion Business

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Healthcare Market (2023-2028) by Component, Connectivity Technology, Application, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 97.85 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 280.39 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Focus on Improving Patient Engagement and Deliver Patient-Centric Care

Increasing Penetration of mHealth In Economies

Penetration of High-Speed Network Technologies Initiating IoT Connectivity

Restraints

Legacy and Outdated Infrastructure

Complex Integration Supporting Multiple Devices and Protocols

Opportunities

Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health

Improvements in Connectivity to Enhance IoT Device Performance

Challenges

Data Security and Privacy Issue

Market Segmentations



The Global IoT in Healthcare Market is segmented based on Component, Connectivity Technology, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Medical Devices, Systems & Software, and Services.

By Connectivity Technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee.

By Application, the market is classified into Telemedicine, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, and Other.

By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Clinical Research Organizations, and Other.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global IoT in Healthcare Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global IoT in Healthcare Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global IoT in Healthcare Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $97.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $280 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global IoT in Healthcare Market, By Component



7 Global IoT in Healthcare Market, By Application



8 Global IoT in Healthcare Market, By End User



9 Global IoT in Healthcare Market, By Connectivity Technology



10 Americas' IoT in Healthcare Market



11 Europe's IoT in Healthcare Market



12 Middle East and Africa's IoT in Healthcare Market



13 APAC's IoT in Healthcare Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Cisco Systems

GE Healthcare

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

Stanley Healthcare

