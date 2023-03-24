Network Automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Network Automation 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Network Automation and Forecasts Market Segment by End-User, (Enterprise Vertical, Service Providers) Market Segment by Network Type, (Physical Network, Virtual Network, Hybrid Network) Market Segment by Component, (Network Automation Tools, Intent-based Networking, Deployment and Integration, Other Components) Market Segment by Type, (Local Area Network (LAN), Wide Area Network (WAN), Data Center Networks, Cloud Networks, Wireless Networks) Market Segment by Vertical, (Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Other Vertical) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country..



The global network automation market was valued at US$3,615 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The growth of the network automation market is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for operational efficiency, reducing operational costs, and addressing the shortage of skilled network engineers. Additionally, the adoption of cloud computing, virtualization, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has further propelled the growth of the network automation market.

Segment-wise, the software segment is expected to hold a majority share of the market due to the increasing adoption of network automation software by organizations to automate their network operations and processes. The services segment is also expected to grow significantly as more organizations opt for professional services to support their network automation implementations.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Network Automation Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the network automation market. Despite the challenges, the network automation market has remained resilient and continues to grow. This is largely due to the fact that network automation solutions provide organizations with a more efficient and cost-effective way to manage their networks, which has become increasingly important during the pandemic. Network automation also enables organizations to quickly respond to changing business needs and provides real-time insights into network performance.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the network automation market. While the shift to remote work and remote learning has led to an increased demand for network automation solutions, the economic slowdown has also had a negative impact on the market. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow as organizations recognize the benefits that network automation provides.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 356-page report provides 131 tables and 184 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global network automation market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Network Automation. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, network type, vertical, end-user, component, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing network automation market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology

Cloud technology has become one of the most critical drivers in the network automation market. As businesses are moving their workloads to the cloud, they are also adopting network automation tools to manage the increased complexity of their network infrastructure. Automation helps organizations to manage and optimize cloud network infrastructures, increase network visibility and control, reduce downtime and increase network efficiency.

The cloud-based network automation solution enables organizations to have a more centralized view of their network operations, providing real-time visibility, traffic analytics, and security controls. This allows organizations to automate network provisioning and management tasks, improving network performance, reducing manual errors, and increasing network scalability.

Growing Demand for Virtualization

Virtualization is one of the most significant drivers for network automation. The use of virtualization has grown rapidly in recent years, as organizations are seeking to increase their agility, scalability, and cost savings. Virtualization enables organizations to create virtual networks, and network automation tools can be used to manage these virtual networks with ease.

Network automation enables organizations to automate the deployment and management of virtual networks, ensuring consistent network configurations, reducing downtime, and improving network performance. Additionally, network automation enables organizations to manage multiple virtual networks in a single platform, reducing complexity, and increasing efficiency.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Network Automation

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are rapidly transforming the network automation market. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize network automation by providing businesses with intelligent, self-learning systems that can optimize network performance and reduce downtime. The integration of AI and ML in network automation solutions can help businesses to proactively identify and resolve network issues, while also providing them with predictive analytics and real-time insights into their network operations. This will help businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimize their network performance, leading to increased efficiency, reduced downtime, and improved customer satisfaction.

Increased Adoption of 5G Technology

The widespread adoption of 5G technology is expected to drive growth in the network automation market. 5G technology promises to provide faster and more reliable network connectivity, enabling businesses to operate at a faster pace and with greater efficiency. The increasing demand for 5G-based solutions is expected to increase the need for network automation solutions that can help businesses to manage and optimize their 5G networks. Network automation solutions that support 5G technology will help businesses to streamline their operations and improve their overall network performance, leading to increased efficiency and reduced downtime.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the network automation market are Anuta Networks, BlueCat Networks, BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Forward Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Itential, Juniper Networks, Inc., Kentik, Micro Focus International plc, NetBrain Technologies Inc., Riverbed Technology LLC, SolarWinds Corporation, Versa Networks, VMware, Inc., These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

15 Dec 2022, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Cisco launch world's largest highly scalable and distributed nationwide cloud native converged core gateway. The Un-carrier moved all of its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud native core gateway, which immediately improved customer performance by more than 10% in both speed and latency.

29 Nov 2022, PT IndoInternetTbk (Indonet), an Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, has chosen Juniper Apstra to help automate, modernise, and facilitate an experience-first network infrastructure expansion.

