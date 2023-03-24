French English

Lannion, March 24, 2023– 5:45pm

LUMIBIRD: ACCESS TO PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

FOR THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 28, 2023

LUMIBIRD’s shareholders are informed that they are invited to take part in the Combined General Meeting to be held on Friday, April 28th, 2023 from 2:00pm (CET) at 15 rue du Zéphyr, ZA de Courtabœuf, 91140 VILLEJUST- France.

The meeting notice containing the agenda, the text of the resolutions and the main conditions for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting was published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, BALO) on March 24, 2023 (Bulletin no.376/ Notice no. 2300642). It can be downloaded from LUMIBIRD’s website at www.lumibird.com and the BALO site at balo.journal-officiel.gouv.fr.

Shareholders are invited to vote by post or email or by proxy using the dedicated voting form, available on the Company’s website (www.lumibird.com), or online with the secure voting platform VOTACCESS.

In accordance with the law, all of the documents to be provided for this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions and within the regulatory timeframes applicable, on LUMIBIRD’s website www.lumibird.com, under “Regulated Information / Proxy material for AGMs”, and at LUMIBIRD’s registered office at 2, rue Paul Sabatier, 22300 Lannion, France.

These documents will also be able to be sent out to shareholders following a simple request submitted to:

UPTEVIA

Service Assemblées Générales

Monsieur Camille GUICHARD

12, place des Etats-Unis

CS 40083

92549 Montrouge Cedex

and/or:

LUMIBIRD

Ms Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

General Secretary

Tel: +33 (0)1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

Next date: Q1 2023 revenues on April 24, 2023 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1000 employees and €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Aude Nomblot-Gourhand

Secretary General – CFO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment