Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Forecast to 2033 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application

The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market value is projected to reach US$ 10,456.54 million by 2033 from US$ 3,139.14 million in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2023–2033.



An MES is typically optimized for complex production processes with frequent bottlenecks and limited capacity to deal with alternative paths in production.For example, in February 2022, Integer, a medical device outsourcing (MDO) manufacturer, selected Critical Manufacturing’s execution system (MES) to enhance the quality and efficiency of its global production processes.



The company will implement this module at its site in Ireland to digitalize its production processes; gather real-time data; and add efficiency, quality, and traceability.Moreover, pharmaceutical manufacturers are under continuous pressure to remain competitive while meeting stringent regulatory requirements.



The use of an MES aids in fulfilling regulatory and data integrity requirements and is key to the digitalization of manufacturing plants.The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth can be attributed to the increasing implementation due to the requirement of real-time data in the production management process.



However, the lack of flexibility of the software is likely to affect the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth during the forecast period.



The Manufacturing Execution System in the Life Science market trends include Shift from Legacy to Modern MES



Modern MES solutions are an advanced and lighter version of MES.They help enhance production processes in pharmaceutical industries without the need for custom coding.



Modern MES provides digital production records and automated workflows that foster right-first-time batches, which further help increase plant efficiency.In addition, the fast and flexible responsiveness of the modern MES solution makes it easier to modify production lines and accommodate small batches.



These solutions provide real-time visibility by helping retrieve data from local and remote locations.Thus, various pharma companies are shifting to modern MES solutions to develop high-quality pharmaceutical products and enhance production performance.



Tulip’s Next Gen MES, MasterControl’s MES, 42Q’s MES 101, and EIS’s OpsTrakker Solution Suite are a few of the examples of modern MES solutions. Bristol-Myers Squibb, Synthego Corporation, Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Limited, EpiBone, and Fagron NV are among the users of these modern MES solutions.



Modern MES solutions adopt more aspects of enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms.This allows them to provide better material identity and logistics tracking, and integration with the production operations, together with a distributed model that goes beyond traditional production.



On the other hand, traditional MES solutions are focused on batch manufacturing and are often incapable of necessary capabilities without significant customization. Such factors are expected to boost the popularity of modern manufacturing execution systems among life sciences players during the forecast period.



Manufacturing execution system in life sciences market share of Asia pacific region holds a substantial share of the market.India and China are among the largest producers of generic drugs.



Moreover, India is one of the largest exporters of generic medicines in the world, consisting of various prominent generic drug manufacturers such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, and Cipla.The presence of such major drug manufacturers in the region would fuel the demand for MES solutions to track the manufacturing process.



Large Enterprises’ adoption rates are among the factors contributing to the growing manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size.



Korber AG, Siemens AG, General Electric, Emerson Electric, Schneider, Rockwell Automation, Apprentice FS Inc, ATS Global, Atachi Systems, LZ Lifescience Ltd, POMS Corporation, and Schneider Electric are among the key manufacturing execution system in life sciences market players.



The overall manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size with respect to all market segments.Multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



Participants of this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market.

