Industrial Workwear and Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and End-Use Industry

The industrial workwear and gear market size is projected to grow from US$ 43,725.45 million in 2022 to US$ 63,072.02 million by 2028; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.



Industrial accidents, which can lead to severe consequences on human health, are among the major concerns across various industries. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), ~2.78 million work-related deaths are recorded yearly across the world, of which 2.4 million are related to occupational diseases. Additionally, annually, the global numbers of occupational accidents and work-related illnesses reach ~340 million and ~160 million, respectively, every year. The ILO stated that most of the deaths among workers are caused due to work-related diseases, while hazardous substances alone are estimated to cause 651,279 deaths per year.



Many industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, automotive, and chemicals, record numerous work-related deaths and injuries.Over the past, successive major accidents in the chemicals industry have contributed to numerous deaths and injuries, and massive environmental pollution and economic loss.



According to the Environmental Ministry, the number of deaths in the chemicals industry has reduced by ~41% from 2015 to 2018, while the number of injured has increased significantly. The increased number of accidents in the industry has raised concerns regarding workers’ safety and resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations for their safety.



Owing to the increasing number of industrial accidents, employers are adopting several standards defined by national and international organizations to ensure the well-being and safety of their employees at the workplace.Industrial workwear is designed to provide protection, durability, and comfort to employees while working across diversified industrial bases and helps them avoid severe casualties at the workplace, thereby improving the working efficiency of workers.



Thus, an increase in industrial accidents and work-related mortality propel the demand for industrial workwear and gear to ensure the workers’ safety, which, in turn, drives the market growth.



In 2021, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global industrial workwear and gear market.A surge in occupational accidents, especially in the manufacturing and construction industries, is likely to fuel the demand for workwear and gear for workers in Europe in the coming years.



According to Eurostat’s January 2022 report, there were 3,408 fatal accidents at work in Europe in 2019, recording an increase of 76 deaths compared to 2018.The construction sector accounted for more than 20% of fatal accidents at work in the EU.



The growing competition among manufacturers, processors, and importers is further influencing the industrial workwear and gear market growth.Europe is a base for the leading players operating in the industrial workwear and gear market; these include Alsico Group, Alexandra, Fristads Kansas Group, and Hultafors Group.



In September 2022, FRISTADS launched its “Green High Visibility Collection” for professionals working in the transportation and construction industries, especially those involved in road construction, maintenance, and service operations. This collection includes high-vis jackets and trousers made with garments that come with an Environment Product Declaration (EPD), featuring special rib-knitted stretch panels and 4× comfort.



Carhartt, Inc.; ARAMARK; Alsico Group; A. LAFONT SAS; Honeywell International Inc.; Hultafors Group AB; Lakeland Industries Inc.; VF Corporation; Ansell Ltd.; Hultafors Group AB; and Mustang Workwear are a few of the major players operating in the global industrial workwear and gear market. Market players continuously focus on strategic development initiatives such as research and development, merger and acquisition, expansion, and new product launch for offering high-quality and innovative products.



The overall industrial workwear and gear market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial workwear and gear market.

