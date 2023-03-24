Finnish English

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 24 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 24 March 2023 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 Amount, shares 397 Average price/share, EUR 3.7528 Total cost, EUR 1,489.86



The company holds a total of 82,437 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 24 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.



On behalf of Ilkka Oyj



DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho



Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

