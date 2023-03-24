The enzymatic DNA synthesis market is expected to grow from US$ 240.96 million in 2022 to US$ 2,244.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 45.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433201/?utm_source=GNW

It has also proven helpful in maintaining DNA libraries and synthesizing custom DNA molecules.



Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Insights



Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Drives Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Growth



Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell anemia are a few of the commonly known genetic disorders.Per the Global Genes, more than 10,000 different genetic and rare diseases have been identified, and ~400 million people suffer from rare diseases.



Some genetic disorders cause symptoms at birth, while others develop over time.The global burden of genetic diseases appears to be increasing.



According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a US-based medical organization, as of November 2021, genetic disorders were identified in 9.4% of pediatric patients, with 44.7% being critically ill newborns. In addition, 13.17 million patients in the US suffer from unique genetic disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022 report, sickle cell disease affects ~100,000 Americans, and it occurs in 1 in 356 African American births. Cystic fibrosis, another common genetic disease worldwide, affects ~30,000 people in the US, and ~1,000 new cases are treated annually. Enzymatic DNA synthesis is a well-established DNA synthesis technique useful in synthetic biology, genetic engineering, and therapeutic antibody studies. In conjunction with enzymatic assays, DNA synthesis shows greater diagnostic possibilities. This method provides important information about people at risk and helps them make important decisions regarding disease diagnosis and medication. Hence, with the rising prevalence of genetic disorders across the world, people are becoming more aware of the need for the early detection of these genetic flaws, which propels the growth of the enzymatic DNA synthesis market.



High Costs and Complex Procedures Hamper growth of Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market



Enzymatic DNA synthesis techniques are not mature enough, and further optimization is required before they are rolled out for widespread use.Most are based on the naturally occurring enzyme terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase (TdT), which is used in biological systems to add new bases to a DNA sequence.



TdT-based method is an improved one over the chemical procedure as it avoids the production of hazardous waste.However, the high costs and low accuracy of this enzyme hinder its use in in vitro DNA synthesis.



The TdT enzyme is too permissive, adding wrong bases more often than it should.As a result, TdT-based oligos have more sequence errors and may require the same or even more post-synthesis quality control steps, increasing the time and cost of the synthesis process.



While working with this enzyme, scientists need to add more reagents to build their target sequence, which further adds to the cost of the entire synthesis process. The cost per base of synthetic DNA obtained using TdT is much high than conventionally synthesized genetic materials. Thus, high costs and complex procedures limit the growth of the enzymatic DNA synthesis market.



Product Type-Based Insights

Based on product type, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into custom DNA synthesis and DNA library synthesis.The DNA library synthesis segment held the largest market share in 2021.



Further, the custom DNA synthesis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2028).



Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into synthetic biology, genetic engineering, therapeutic antibodies, vaccine design, and other applications.The synthetic biology segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The enzymatic DNA synthesis market for therapeutic antibodies application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and others.The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The academic & research institutes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period (2022–2028).



Strategic Insights



Strategies that are prominently adopted by companies in the enzymatic DNA synthesis market mergers and acquisitions. A few recent developments by key market players are listed below:



• In April 2022, GenScript launched the industry’s first highest-throughput semiconductor chip for DNA synthesis at the annual Built With Biology global conference. Developed using GenScript’s proprietary miniature semiconductor chip technology, this high-density DNA synthesis chip allows the synthesis of 8.4 million unique oligos simultaneously.

• In April 2022, Evonetix Ltd was granted the patent EP3551331B1 for its proprietary thermal control technology for DNA synthesis, and the design and manufacture of its silicon chips in Europe. In addition to extending Evonetix’s IP portfolio, the patent is perceived as a key step in the company’s strategy to develop a benchtop DNA synthesis platform.

• In March 2022, Molecular Assemblies, Inc. raised US$ 25.8 million Series B financing with the participation of a new investor Casdin Capital, along with all major Series A investors—Agilent Technologies, iSelect Fund, Codexis, LYFE Capital, and Argonautic Ventures. The company intends to use financing proceeds to initiate a key customer program and advance the company’s proprietary fully enzymatic DNA Synthesis technology toward early commercialization.

• In November 2021, DNA Script received a US$ 2.2 million grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the development of next-generation printers capable of enzymatic printing of synthetic DNA and RNA.



Company Profiles

• Telesis Bio Inc

• Evonetix

• Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Camena Bio

• GenScript Biotech Corp.

• Molecular Assemblie

• DNA Script

• Touchlight

• Synbio Technologies

• Twist Bioscience

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433201/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________