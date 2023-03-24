DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, FRANCE

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MARCH 17 TO MARCH 24, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 17 to March 24, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of sharesAverage Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6217/03/2023FR001045120330 779 21,9725XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/03/2023FR001045120331 948 21,2843XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/03/2023FR001045120330 449 22,3318XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/03/2023FR001045120330 158 22,5476XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/03/2023FR001045120330 716 22,1380XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/03/2023FR001045120350 000 20,4586XPAR
   TOTAL204 050 21,6573 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 17 to 24 March, 2023