English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 17 TO MARCH 24, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 17 to March 24, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/03/2023 FR0010451203 30 779 21,9725 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/03/2023 FR0010451203 31 948 21,2843 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/03/2023 FR0010451203 30 449 22,3318 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/03/2023 FR0010451203 30 158 22,5476 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/03/2023 FR0010451203 30 716 22,1380 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/03/2023 FR0010451203 50 000 20,4586 XPAR TOTAL 204 050 21,6573

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment