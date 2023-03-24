The skull clamp market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,769.82 million in 2021 to US$ 3,250.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skull Clamp Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, Material, Accessories, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433193/?utm_source=GNW





Skull clamps are cranial fixation devices used in spinal surgeries when rigid fixation is required.They are typically used for the fixation of the head and neck to limit patient movement during neurosurgical procedures.



These devices can be used in open, critical, and percutaneous craniotomies. They are designed to enable optimal patient positioning for surgical access and intraoperative scanning.



Brain conditions are complex to identify, and ~20% of patients remain unaware of their symptoms.The use of robotics is becoming common in abdominal surgeries.



The technology is further being explored for its potential use in minimally invasive brain surgeries.Robotic surgeries allow surgeons to perform complicated procedures with more ease, control, and precision than traditional ones.



Additionally, the growing emphasis on minimally invasive surgeries and improving surgical outcomes drive traction toward robot-assisted surgeries.Robots allow surgeons to venture deep into the brain through tiny incisions.



After they are at the skull base, robots can effectively remove a tumor. Several government authorities and organizations are offering financial aid and platforms for researchers to improve brain diagnosis and treatment landscape. For instance, in 2019, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation offered a research grant of US$ 40,000 to a group of researchers at the University of Toronto. Further, in 2018, the foundation sanctioned ~US$ 50,000 for cerebral aneurysm-related research and development activities performed at the University of Buffalo. These research and development activities are focused on encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies such as robotics in neurosurgeries.



The International Stroke Conference 2020 by the American Stroke Association emphasized using robots to treat brain aneurysms, as they could improve the precision of surgeries.Further, WPI Automation and Interventional Medicine Laboratory, together, have developed a steady hand-guided aneurysm clip applier that can provide high-precision motion while allowing neurosurgeons to maintain contact with a surgical instrument.



Force sensors are incorporated between the instrument and the robot; surgeons apply force on the instrument to guide the movement of connected robots.Tremor reduction, force scaling, and virtual fixtures are the features of robotic surgeries that can enable enhanced control.



This aneurysm clip applier system was demonstrated at the CNS Conference in Denver, Colorado, wherein it received good participant feedback.



Thus, the acceptance of robotic techniques for treating neurological and brain diseases is expected to increase due to their ability to improve overall performance with greater flexibility, accelerated recovery, and high accuracy.Moreover, the techniques are expected to streamline workflows and processes, improve patient experience, and deliver superior surgical outcomes.



Thus, advancements in robotics are likely to bring new trends to neurosurgery, impacting the skull clamp market in the coming years.



Accessories-Based Insights



Based on accessories, the skull clamp market is categorized into skull pins, headrests, and others.In 2022, the skull pins segment held the largest market share, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A skull pin assembly includes a skull pin that can slide along the patient’s head, maintaining contact with it.A pin load applicator is detachably connected to the skull pin assembly and includes a loading shaft that can apply a force against an inner end of the skull pin.



The pin load applicator also has a biasing element operable to apply a force on the loading shaft that, in turn, transfers the force to the skull pin.The skull pin segment is further categorized as disposable pins and reusable pins.



The disposable pins segment held a larger share of the market for skull pin assemblies in 2022. The disposable adult skull pins for non-imaging applications guarantee a precise, secure, and rigid fixation. The disposable pins are intended for single use only. The single use of this product is recommended for safe and effective treatment, as repeated use may reduce the performance and safety of the pin due to the wear of the pin tip.



The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center (DVBIC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health Service (NHS) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the skull clamp market.

