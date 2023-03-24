New Frontier Presents (NFP) Explains the Importance of Digital Identity

Rincon, Puerto Rico, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Frontier Presents (NFP) Store is a great example of a platform that offers interoperable assets.

They accept thousands of different tokens across multiple blockchains, making it easier than ever to purchase goods with the cryptocurrency of your choice. With a focus on education and the adoption of web3 payments the NFP Store also accepts credit cards as a way to onboard new users to the space. This means the digital assets can be purchased with a credit card as well as cryptocurrency and deployed on blockchain.

The NFP Store offers access to a wide range of digital goods and services, including gaming items, collectibles, and even virtual real estate. These products are securely stored on the blockchain, allowing for easy transfer, selling, and trading with other users. The NFP Store also offers physical products that are verified on the blockchain, ensuring authenticity and transparency in every transaction.

“As our lives become increasingly digitized, owning our digital identity is becoming more and more important. Avatars, assets, and interoperability all play a crucial role in maintaining our digital identity across multiple platforms” says NFP Co Founder, Jeff Buesing. “The NFP Store is an excellent example of a platform that offers interoperable assets, making it easier for users to take control of their digital identity.”

Owning your digital identity is essential because it allows you to take control of your online presence and be aware of how your information is being used. By owning your avatars and assets, you can ensure that your virtual identity is accurate and up-to-date, and that you have control over how they are used. Interoperability ensures that you can maintain your digital identity and investments across multiple platforms.

NFP Store: Virtual Experience (https://nfp.land/store/)

NFP Store: Traditional Ecommerce (https://nfp.store/)

About New Frontier Presents:

New Frontier Presents (NFP) is a company focused on blockchain and extended reality. NFP provides a platform for buying, selling, and trading digital assets and virtual goods using blockchain technology. The NFP Store, which is part of the NFP ecosystem, accepts thousands of different tokens across multiple blockchains, making it easy to purchase goods with the cryptocurrency of your choice. The NFP Store offers a wide range of digital and physical products, including gaming items, collectibles, virtual real estate, and verified physical products. The company is working towards the adoption of web3 payments and the integration of blockchain technology into everyday transactions.

To contact New Frontier Presents: open ticket on Discord for a prompt response - email the public relationship department: pr@newfrontierpresents.io or fill out the contact form here if your issue is not urgent.