The surgical stapling devices market is expected to reach US$ 7,747.1 million by 2028 from US$ 4,795.8 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028

A significant rise in the number of surgical procedures performed at hospitals has compelled medical device manufacturers to develop and launch new products and obtain regulatory approvals for them.Major companies in the surgical stapling devices market allocate significant resources to research and development activities to come up with new offerings.



Some of the recent product launches and developments in the surgical stapling devices market are mentioned below.



In October 2022, Teleflex Incorporated completed the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc., which has commercialized an innovative powered stapling technology for bariatric surgery. Teleflex acquired Standard Bariatrics for US$ 170 million at closing, with additional consideration of up to US$ 130 million that is payable upon achieving certain commercial milestones.



In June 2022, Ethicon, a part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, launched ECHELON 3000 Stapler in the US.It is a digitally enabled device that provides surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation to help address the unique needs of their patients.



Designed with a 39% greater jaw aperture and a 27% greater articulation span, ECHELON 3000 gives surgeons better access and control over each transection, even in tight spaces and on challenging tissue. Combined with software that provides real-time haptic and audible device feedback, these features enable surgeons to make critical adjustments during procedures.



In October 2021, Hologic, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bolder Surgical for ~US$ 160 million, subject to working capital and other customary closing adjustments. Hologic is a global leader in women’s health, while Bolder Surgical is a provider of advanced energy vessel sealing surgical devices. With this acquisition, Hologic aims to broaden its Surgical portfolio by adding Bolder’s differentiated advanced vessel sealing and dissection tools that are used in laparoscopic procedures.



In August 2021, Panther Healthcare launched the Smart Powered Stapler platform that offers intelligent and automatic control over tissue compression, transection, and resection for gastrointestinal (including bariatric), thoracic, colorectal, oncology, gynecologic, and other open laparoscopic surgical procedures. The device has been released in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



In June 2021, Intuitive launched India’s first robotic-assisted surgical stapler—SureForm—which comes equipped with SmartFire technology, an integrated software. With a capability of more than 1,000 measurements per second, SmartFire automatically adjusts the firing process as staplers are being formed and as a transaction is being made, which helps optimize a consistent staple line and prevents tissue damage across various tissue thicknesses.



In November 2020, Dolphin launched its reloadable, reusable, autoclavable, affordable surgical skin stapler—DURAMATE—in India.This high-quality and low-cost multiple-use skin stapler is a ready-to-use, sterile device with an ergonomic design.



It was manufactured in technical collaboration with experts from the US. It can be used for skin closure in a wide variety of surgical procedures, such as abdominal, gynecological, orthopedic, and thoracic surgeries, for skin closure.



In September 2019, Ethicon launched Echelon Circular Powered Stapler to help address complications associated with colorectal, gastric, and thoracic surgeries. The new product combines two Ethicon technologies—the 3D Stapling Technology that evenly distributes compression and the Gripping Surface Technology that is aimed to enable gentler handling to reduce compressive forces on tissues.



An increase in the number of developments and launches of such innovative products, along with business acquisitions and collaborations, boosts the growth of the surgical stapling devices market.



Type Insights - Surgical Stapling Devices Market



The surgical stapling devices market, by type, is segmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers.The disposable surgical staplers segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2028).



Medical-grade plastic is the material used in disposable devices, while reusable devices are made from stainless steel and used for biomedical applications.The disposable circular suture device is used as an alternative to manual suturing during surgeries The main principle of operation is the use of titanium staples for tissue anastomosis, like a stapling machine.



Due to the development of modern technology and the improvement of the production process, the disposable circular anastomoses currently used in clinical practice are of reliable quality, easy to use, loose and elastic, especially with the advantages of fast suturing, easy operation, and a few side effects. Most laparoscopic head staple cartridges can change direction to make them more flexible in the narrow operating space; at the same time, they are equipped with disposable safety devices to prevent the used staple cartridge from being fired again to ensure safe operation.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promotes the use of disposable devices and provides protocols to prevent the spread of pathogens. Regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have also stated a few measures to ensure that set protocols for the sterilization of medical devices are strictly followed to avoid infections.



Application Insights - Surgical Stapling Devices Market



Based on application, the global surgical stapling devices market is divided into orthopedic surgery, endoscopic surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, abdominal and pelvic surgery, and others.The orthopedic surgery segment held the largest share of the surgical stapling devices market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Surgical staples have become essential components of modern-day surgery and are generally preferred over other suture methods, especially if the cut is wide and large.For instance, Johnson & Johnson Medtech’s subsidiary Ethicon launched the next-generation digitally enabled Echelon 3000 Stapler for surgeons in the US.



The new advanced surgical device has been designed to staple and transect different tissue types in open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. It is designed with a 27% bigger articulation span and a 39% bigger jaw aperture.



According to the Canadian Joint Replacement Registry (CJRR), more than 63,000 hip replacements and 75,000 knee replacements were performed in Canada in 2019–2020 and the top 3 reasons for both hip and knee revisions were infection, aseptic loosening, and instability.On average, hip and knee replacements had an estimated inpatient cost of ~US$ 10,500, while revision surgeries cost close to US$ 16,800.



Furthermore, after orthopedic surgery, there is a significantly higher risk of developing a wound infection when the wound is closed with staples rather than sutures.Bone staples are made of surgical-grade stainless steel or titanium and are thicker, stronger, and larger.



For Instance, MedShape Inc., a developer of orthopedic devices using advanced functional materials, announced the full commercial launch of the DynaClip Bone Fixation system. Featuring superelastic nickel-titanium (NiTiNOL) technology, the DynaClip represents the next generation in bone stapling by providing both dynamic compression and reliable durability to withstand the demanding loading conditions in the foot and ankle. Furthermore, Tyber Medical earned US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its new NiTy+ One-Shot staple fixation system.

