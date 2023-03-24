New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milking Robots Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433772/?utm_source=GNW

The global milking robots market grew from $2.28 billion in 2022 to $2.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The milking robots market is expected to grow to $4.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%.



The milking robots market consists of sales of multistalle and monostalle cow milking robots, cleaning and disinfection system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Milking robots are automatic milking systems or devices that milk the cattle without direct human labor and help in reducing cost, automating the milking process, and increasing efficacy by collecting data on the cattle. The milking robots are used to extract milk from the cattle without direct contact and collect data regarding the cattle.



Europe was the largest region in the milking robot market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this milking robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of systems available in milking robots are single-stall units, multi-stall units, and automated milking rotaries.A single-stall unit refers to a milking robot that is a small milking robot with one stall, one technical room, and one robot arm.



The various offerings include hardware, software, and services. The various herd sizes include those that are below 100, between 100 and 1,000, and above 1,000.



Increasing demand to reduce labour costs through automation is expected to propel the growth of the milking robot market going forward.Automation refers to the creation and application of various technologies to deliver any good or service with minimum human interaction and intervention.



Milking robots that use automation can reduce labour costs by milking more cows in less time without requiring more labour to maintain a farm.For instance, in May 2022, Miltrim Farms, a US-based farm with 1800 cows, automated the farm by installing 30 box barn milking robots to decrease labor.



The farm added 1,200 cows without adding any additional labor, and only six full-time employees run the 1800 farm. Therefore, increasing demand to reduce labour costs through automation is driving the growth of the milking robot market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the milking robot market.Major market players are creating innovative technologies for upgrading the older versions of machines in order to improve features, increase efficiency, and decrease cost and durability.



For instance, in July 2021, GEA Group AG, a Germany-based manufacturer of milking robots, released the Edition 2021 of GEA DairyRobot R9500 and DairyProQ equipped with GEA’s In-Liner Everything milking process technology, which is the most sustainable, reliable, comfortable, and fastest automatic milking system with numerous innovations such as the milking technology module, the In-Liner Everything milking process, the feeding trough, the milk filter, the supply unit, the receiver unit, and the robot arm.



In October 2021, BouMatic, a US-based dairy equipment manufacturer, acquired SAC Group for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps BouMatic to expand globally with the addition of new suppliers and also helps BouMatic to provide its clients with world-class dairy farm solutions.



SAC Group is a Denmark-based traditional and automatic milking system manufacturer operating in the milking robot market.



The countries covered in the milking robot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



