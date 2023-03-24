New York, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433771/?utm_source=GNW

, JBT Corporation, Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH and Ksb Se & Co. KGaA.



The global food and beverage industry pumps market grew from $9.33 billion in 2022 to $10.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The food and beverage industry pumps market is expected to grow to $13.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The food and beverage industry pumps market consists of sales of screw pumps and pumps such as centrifugal and positive displacement pumps.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food and beverage industrial pump refers to a machine that transforms the mechanical energy that is absorbed from an electric, thermal, or another kind of motor, and transfers it to a fluid as hydraulic energy.The food and beverage industry pumps are used to transfer, mix semi-fluid, and dose fluid substances in processing and production applications.



Industrial pumps are necessary while handling liquids with high viscosities during food products such as soups, creams, syrups, yogurt, flavors, chocolates, and pastes. Pumps for food processing are manufactured from food-grade materials and have smooth surfaces to prevent contamination from food and bacteria buildup.



Western Europe was the largest region in the food and beverage industry pumps market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food and beverage industry pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of food and beverage industry pumps are pumps, agitators, mixers, and compressors.Agitator pumps are the pumps that are used for handling heavy sludges and similar applications.



The different types of flow include pumps less than 10 liters per second, 10-100 liters per second, and more than 100 liters per second.The degree of engineering includes engineered, configured, and standard degrees with a pressure that includes below 15 bars, 15-30 bars, and above 30 bars.



These are used in alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, dairy and chocolate products, fruits and vegetables, sugar, starch, and sweeteners, bakery and confectionery, and meat and poultry.



Increasing demand for meat and poultry is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market going forward.A meat product contains flesh from animals such as cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, pigs, and fowl and is designed for human consumption, whereas poultry refers to avian species that can be grown for meat, eggs, and feathers.



Food and beverage industry pumps help meat and poultry to support in different stages of the production process such as transporting meat for final consumption to the processing of by-products, including skin, intestines, feathers, heads, blood, and other parts that may require maceration and waste extraction.For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, global meat production is projected to expand by 44 Mt by 2030, reaching 373 Mt based on higher profitability.



Further, poultry meat is expected to share 41% of all the protein from meat sources in 2030. Therefore, increasing demand for meat and poultry products is driving the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the foods and beverages industry pumps market.Major companies operating in the food and beverages industry pump to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2021, Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based manufacturer of food and beverages industry pumps products launched Alfa Laval DuraCirc, which is the first circumferential piston pump that offers improved efficiency, reliable operation, and hygienic access in processes involved in the food and beverage industry.



In April 2022, Atlas Copco, a Sweden-based provider of sustainable productivity solutions, acquired Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH for an undisclosed sum.The acquired company is expected to be integrated into Atlas Copco’s Power Technique Business Area’s Power and Flow division.



Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH is a Germany-based provider of process-flow equipment for industrial operations, such as cavity pumps and twin-german-based screw pumps.



The countries covered in the food and beverage industry pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food and beverages industry pumps market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food and beverages industry pumps market statistics, including food and beverages industry pumps industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food and beverages industry pumps market share, detailed food and beverages industry pump market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food and beverages industry pumps industry. This food and beverages industry pumps market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

