Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2023

The global roofing underlayment market grew from $25.38 billion in 2022 to $27.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The roofing underlayment market is expected to grow to $33.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The roofing underlayment market consists of sales of synthetic, self-adhesive and felt roofing underlayment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Roofing underlayment refers to a layer that lies between shingles and the roof sheath or roof deck.This is a waterproof or water-resistant material directly placed on a roof deck before any other roofing materials are placed.



It acts as a secondary protective layer for the home.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the roofing underlayment market in 2022. The regions covered in the roofing underlayment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main installation methods in the roofing underlayment market are self-adhesive and mechanically attached.Self-adhesive roofing underlayments are used to protect houses from environmental hazards such as water and snow without the need for external adhesive.



Self-adhesive underlayment has an adhesive layer already applied so that there is no need for external adhesive and the installation process is shortened.The different barrier property types include water-resistant and waterproof and involve several products such as asphalt-saturated felt, rubberized asphalt, and non-bitumen synthetic.



The various types of applications include residential construction, commercial and non-residential construction.



The growth in the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings is expected to propel the growth of the roofing underlayment market going forward.Construction refers to the assembly and erection of structures that provide shelter for residential or business purposes.



Roofing underlayments are used in all residential and commercial buildings and act as a barrier between the framing materials and the top layer of shingles in the construction of roofs to help protect from water leaks. For instance, according to the American Institute of Architects, a US-based professional membership organization for architects, in 2022, non-residential building construction is expected to increase by 5.4% and is expected to reach 6.1% by 2023. Also, the U.S. Census Bureau, a US government agency, stated that monthly residential construction activities increased in 2022. Therefore, growth in the construction industry is driving the growth of the roofing underlayment market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the roofing underlayment market.Major companies operating in the roofing underlayment sector are focused on technological innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2021, Boral Roofing, a US-based manufacturer of roofing products and construction materials, launched Sol-R-Skin Blue roofing underlayment, which had unique UV protection and glare coating features.It helps to protect the house from UV rays and improves energy-saving capabilities with the barrier aluminum surface that reflects heat and a fiberglass mat that further improves heat resistance.



This also has features of waterproofing and insulation capabilities.



In September 2021, GAF, a US-based roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, acquired FT Synthetics for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would help GAF improve its innovation capabilities and offer expanded product offerings to consumers.



FT Synthetics is a Canada-based manufacturer of synthetic underlayments for steep-sloped roofing.



