Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 15, 2023

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 15, 2023, short interest in 3,418 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,373,177,802 shares compared with 10,071,117,158 shares in 3,441 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 28, 2023. The mid-March short interest represents 2.72 days compared with 2.78 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,782 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,972,054,324 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 15, 2023, compared with 1,961,935,389 shares in 1,819 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.29 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.55.

In summary, short interest in all 5,200 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,345,232,126 shares at the March 15, 2023 settlement date, compared with 5,260 issues and 12,033,052,547 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.31 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.46 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

