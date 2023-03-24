New to The Street Announces the Televised Lineups for Shows 451, 452, and 453; Airings on Three Networks Will Begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured corporate guests' lineups on shows 451, 452, and 453. Each show is to air across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV .



Newsmax TV airs Episode 451 Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

Bloomberg TV airs Episode 452 as a sponsored program Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

FOX Business Network airs Episode 453 Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Guests:

New to Street's TV Host Monica Malpas from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio talks with Haggi Alon, Founder, Executive Director, and CEO, and Zeren Browne, Chief Strategy Officer of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) ($SMX) ("SMX"). The Company developed authentication and tracking/tracing solutions that ensure supply chain integrity and transparency while providing quality assurances and brand certification . The Company technology gives materials memory using molecular signature markers. The markers can record material movements using a blockchain that validates authenticities and addresses anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, client liabilities, and track/trace. Haggi explains that SMX's molecular markers placed on raw materials at the point of origin allow for tracking and tracing materials through all stages of product development. Clients in all industry types can utilize SMX technology with the expectation of increasing sales growth and maintaining sustainability. With more and more nations, especially the EU , requiring ESG mandates on various goods/services, tracking, tracing, and authentication are becoming necessary for industries to comply with policy changes and enforcement. Zeren talks about how the fashion industry , with its many facets in clothes, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and accessories, is an excellent end-user for SMX technology. Both consumers and governmental regulatory agencies can have complete knowledge and see full transparency on sourced raw materials and trace production on final goods sold. The luxury fashion brands utilizing SMX technological solutions can improve sustainability, grow/maintain brand recognition, and help with growth/profitability. Haggi tells viewers that gold, aluminum, other non-ferrous metal producers, plastic manufacturers, and recyclers use SMX marker technology. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 451, March 25, 2023, 3:30 PM ET, on Bloomberg TV (sponsored program), episode 452, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 453, March 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit SMX - https://smx.tech/ .

Dan Bates , Chief Executive Officer of Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV), talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company's plastic recycling and hydrogen gas production businesses. Dan explains the Company's operations through its two subsidiaries, Clean-Seas and EcoCell. Clean-Seas focuses on plastic recycling methods to create usable clean fuels, and EcoCell, a licensed technology focuses on creating hydrogen gas and fuel cells. Dan explains that since China no longer allows importing of plastic and other waste products, many countries are dealing with increased landfill waste and incineration. Clean Vision Corp. started the PCN (Plastic Conversion Network), working towards a global network of recycling centers converting waste into usable clean gas. With its pyrolysis technology, the Company can break down plastic materials, creating new liquid or clean gas fuels, like hydrogen, for clean energy needs. The Company has a fully operational facility in Morocco that is under contract to take plastic waste from France and Spain, converting the waste to up to 20 tons per day (tpd). Dan expects the facility to operate at 100 tons daily to convert one metric ton yearly. The Company's Morocco facility expects revenues at around $500,000 to $750,000 monthly. Clean-Seas looks to have operations worldwide, with current Letters of Intent (LOI) and contracts in India , Turkey , France , Sir Lanka, and the USA. Michigan, Massachusetts , Arizona, and Puerto Rico have pending site plans. Dan expects global conversion capacities to reach 2600 tpd, 26 times greater than its nearest competitor. The Ecocell subsidiary looks to create 99.9% pure hydrogen gas from the cracking of the syngas during the pyrolysis process, which is less costly than electrolysis and more sustainable. Hydrogen can be stored and used 24/7 for energy needs for both commercial and residential structures. Dan sees Clean Vision Corp. becoming a global leader in solving plastic waste recycling problems while creating usable clean fuels. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 451, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 453, March 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Clean Vision Corp . - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (f/k/a - CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) ("Avenir). Avenir creates and markets wellness consumer products as a broad-based wellness solutions technology company. Nancy explains that the Company changed its name from CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. The new name better represents the Company's business and wellness products, and the word "Avenir" means the future. The future at Avenir looks excellent, with a new business model focused on fundamentals to ensure growth and product brand name recognition. With newly hired talent, cutting-edge technologies, fifteen patents, more patents pending, and clinical plant-based product studies, Avenir has positioned itself nicely to compete in the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry. Nancy sees the wellness industry as a more profitable path for the Company with fewer regulations to get products to market. Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly-owned subsidiary, offers consumers health, wellness, and beauty products. Available products are on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, other retailers, and online. "Nutri-Strip" wellness products available for sleep, energy, vitamin D3, and recovery, directly absorbed through the tongue, greatly increasing effectiveness. The Company's plant-based product line, "Seratopical Revolution," has a variety of beauty products that don't use alcohol. Nancy discusses the Company's relationship with Hollywood Star Nichole Kidman, a global brand ambassador and strategic partner. Once the Company can justify itself in terms of financial attributes, management will look into the possibility of uplifting the Company's stock onto a national stock exchange. The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 451, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET 453. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ and Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") – http:// www.seralabshealth.com .

New to The Street airs The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) HumiSoil Product Commercial. The onset of modern agricultural methods with the innovation of synthetic fertilizers is destroying soil's natural components. Soil has lost the ability to maintain nutrients and water from the overused non-organic fertilizers. Humus is the main compound of soil, the energy of the ground, which is like a battery storing much-needed nutrients and water for the growth of crops. The depletion of soil's energy reduces crop yields. The dirt cannot regenerate or recharge without humus for future crop yields. A sustainable solution is SGTM's HumiSoil product which uses less water, no fertilizer needs, and can yield 100% organic vegetables, fruits, and flowers. The product rebuilds soil hydration on a cellular level and keeps CO2 from being released into the atmosphere, creating an organic soil composition that feels and smells very earthy. HumiSoil has a "Zero-Carbon" footprint and works in any climate, soil, and atmospheric conditions as a sustainable organic product. The Earth has a population of about 8 billion people, and sustainability will be the key to future generations' access to sustainable agricultural products to ensure healthy and robust food sources. HumiSoil is now available for gardeners and farmers. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship, and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can produce and sell HumiSoil in the USA / Caribbean markets. The HumiSoil product commercial will air on Newsmax TV, episode 451, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, episode 453, March 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

The "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and New to the Street's TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss another hack topic. Google recently reported that the Samsung modem product has a potential vulnerability to cybersecurity hacks. Google's "Project Zero" test confirmed vulnerabilities allowing a hacker to take over a Samsung Android phone from its phone number. Not all android phones are Samsung, but Samsung is the leader in the Android phone market. Alain states that Sekur subscribers are never asked for a phone number when paying for services. Every Big Tech platform requires a phone number for services, and these free apps use that number to sell and rent your data. Your Phone number is the most prevalent way a nefarious operator can breach your devices and steal data. Selling data is about a $250B annual industry; every entity wants your data, including hackers. SekurMail and SekurMessenger never ask for phone numbers, the Company never sells/rents data, owns its servers, and never uses third-party infrastructure or software. In April, Sekur will launch SekurVPN, a highly private, encrypted and secure Virtual Private Network fully operational on Sekur's privately owned and controlled servers in Switzerland. Alain tells viewers to go to www.sekurvpn.com and get on the waiting list so that when the product launches, end-users can receive 60% off on a two-year subscription, only $28 per year. The Company is still offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly for the Company's other service plans . The discount will remain active for five years for uninterrupted subscribers. Remember, Sekur Private Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws . The interview will air on Newsmax TV, episode 451, March 25, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, on Bloomberg TV (sponsored program), episode 452, at 6:30 PM ET and on the FOX Business Network, episode 453, March 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Jonas Muthoni, CEO/Founder of Deviate Agency (Deviate). From the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Jonas explains Deviate's business model and how it assists its clients in different industries. Many businesses overlook the importance of using the many available digital marketing channels. Jonas and his team explore other digital marketing ideas with clients putting together a comprehensive strategy and creating an effective business plan to achieve maximum digital content exposure for clients' goods/services. Deviate differs from competitors because they partner with clients, using strategies and ideas to get the best social media coverage and digital marketing exposure. With its technology platform, Deviate can provide digital matrix information so a client can see data results. Those results can assist in adjusting methods to get the best possible outcomes for brand awareness and sales generations. Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website designs /developments, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools can grow a client's e-commerce footprint for years. The interview will air on Bloomberg TV (sponsored program), episode 452, at 6:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Agency - https://deviateagency.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio interviews Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto, and Jack McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, PolySign . Linqto helps its client identify, evaluate, and invest in the world's leading business, "Unicorns"- privately held startups valued at $1B US. Linqto is an investor in PolySign. Jack McDonald, CEO, PolySign, explains the Company's fintech business that provides financial infrastructure products for institutional investors to access digital assets. PolySign has three business divisions: qualified custodian business, fund administrative platforms, and digital assets settlement solutions, only offering services to institutional investors like crypto hedge funds, pension funds, and endowments. Digital assets include cryptocurrencies and the tokenization of traditional assets. Joe Endoso, COO at Linqto, talks about the PolySign investment, explaining its business growth from its unique digital solutions for digital transactions. The digital crypto blockchain world needs transparency and solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and confidence in the marketplace. PolySign's custodian business is a must in the crypto industry which can ensure solutions for crypto institutional investors and avoids conflicts of interest issues when holding clients' crypto/digital assets. Linqto sees PolySign as a leader in providing cutting-edge financial infrastructure products for the growing crypto industry. Viewers interested in becoming an investor in PolySign can learn more on Linqto's website . Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV (sponsored program), episode 452, at 6:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

Tim Johnson, CEO of Health in Tech , sits with New to Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio to discuss the Company. As a disruptive innovator in the health insurance industry, Heath in Tech provides technological-based self-funded health insurance solutions for the needs of small businesses. Most businesses in the US have under 100 employees who need comprehensive insurance coverage. Many small businesses have few options for good insurance coverage at costs that can be sustainable. Tim informs viewers that as an insurance-tech Company, he and his team are constantly looking for improvements in cost-effective insurance for small entities. In the Fall of 2022, the Company launched "eDIYBS" (Do it Yourself Benefits System) , a web-based software platform that gives a real-time health insurance quote. Insurance brokers, carriers, and other healthcare insurance professionals can log on to the system and shop for the best possible healthcare coverage. A legacy insurance system can take up to 2 weeks or longer for a small business owner to receive a quote; eDIYBS provides quotes within minutes. Approximately $3.5T is spent yearly in the US on health care, and Health in Tech looks for innovations to reduce health coverage costs. The Company has a team of executives with years of experience in the health insurance industry ready to assist small business owners and their healthcare brokers with the best and cheapest insurance. Health In Tech eDIYBS platform continues to see more brokers and carriers signing up. Tim welcomes employers, insurance carriers, and brokers to sign up through the Company's website, www.healthintech.com . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV (sponsored program), episode 452, 6:30 PM ET. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Health in Tech - www.healthintech.com .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , Dubbz.com's Kyle McConnell, CEO/Co-Founder, and Kevin Webster, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)/Co-Founder talk with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, about the Company. Dubbz.com is a blockchain gaming platform that allows competition amongst its community of players, earning them monetary prizes. Players with different skill sets engage with others in tournaments and competitions, making wages in cryptocurrencies. The Company has its own Dubbz token for gaming access and offers holders unique benefits. Kyle tells viewers that Dubbz.com provides the most popular gaming platforms for its end-users. Once launched, the Company's Web 3.0 gaming platform will offer even more excitement to their gaming community. Kyle explains that after years of development, the gaming ecosystem continues to onboard end-users who enjoy multiple gaming varieties and features within their ecosystem. He informs viewers that they have 24/7 referees who can immediately assist and answer questions and concerns. Another exciting feature is the streaming platform allowing spectators to enjoy competitions and tournaments. Dubbz.com entered a couple of partnerships that are using the blockchain platform, not for gaming, but for marketing, event planning, and B2B interactions. The Company is on a mission to continue to roll out the Dubbz.com gaming platform, with most of the US having access and soon becoming available in the EU and Brazil. Kyle expects the Brazilian market to become a large percentage of registered end-users in their community. With the ever-evolving Web 3.0, Dubbz.com developed and deployed blockchain innovations. Anyone can download the app on iOS and Android. The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 453, on March 27, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Dubbz.com - https://dubbz.com/ .

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX):

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ: SMX) enables materials to carry a history that authenticates origination, use, recycling, and multiple reuse cycles. The Company's B2B white label platforms power commercial sustainability applications across a variety of industries, including timber, rubber, palm oil, cocoa, steel, gold, luxury goods, leather, plastics, and non-ferrous metals. SMX’s technology allows the transition to a sustainable circular economy, thus reducing their carbon footprint and waste. SMX offers a robust, innovative, and scalable solution for supply chain authentication, traceability, and transparency to transform businesses for participation in the circular economy. Its technology gives solid, liquid, and gas materials the ability to maintain a virtual memory of origination, processing, and supply chain journey, including the ability to authenticate provenance and track recycling loop counts and the percentage of authenticated and recycled materials contained. The data is recorded digitally on a blockchain. An embedded linking molecular chemical marker is in the product, read with a proprietary reader. The SMX technology has been in active operational use on a national scale by the Israeli Government for more than ten years, is environmentally sustainable, and has a proven track record. The SMX solution is an efficient, cost-effective, drop-in solution within an existing supply chain, enabling substantial benefits for manufacturers, consumers, and others in the value chain – and the planet, including providing the necessary data for product recycling and reuse. In addition, the SMX technology addresses the issue of the increase in waste globally by enabling the demand for verified, usable recycled materials by creating a commoditized, tradable certified asset which is the recycled material, which can be traded and sold to other players in the value chain and ecosystem - https://smx.tech/.

About Dubbz.com :

Dubbz.com is the bridge between traditional gaming and the nascent blockchain gaming industry. 1% of all wagers are distributed to holders in the form USDC. Earnings are viewable and claimable in the player's token dashboard. No staking required. All Future revenue streams, whether from co-branded tournaments or revenues from Web 3.0 marketplace will similarly be distributed to holders. With Dubbz token , the platform's success is your success - https://dubbz.com/ .

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc . (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR):



Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: CURR) ($CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. Based on (15) fifteen current patents, the technology offers numerous unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue to create new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide - https://www.avenirwellness.com/ .

About Clean Vision Corp . (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV):

Clean Vision Corp. (OTCQB: CLNV) ($CLNV) is a public company that intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. The Company's Clean-Seas, Inc. subsidiary is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that locally address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit worldwide. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements - https://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/ and https://www.clean-seas.com/ .

About The Sera Labs, Inc.:



The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, and on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Health in Tech :

Health in Tech is the industry-leading insurtech Company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine everything one needs to know about risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making all processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Clients can get a quote for small and medium-sized groups from weeks to minutes. Health in Tech provides all the insurance information available within seconds, delivering clients an all-encompassing "Cradle to Grave" solution. Its technology platform provides immediate access to actionable data and tools, giving efficient and accurate information on health insurance options - www.healthintech.com .

About Linqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About PolySign:

PolySign is a transformative financial technology company providing institutional investors with cutting-edge blockchain-enabled infrastructure supporting digital assets across the capital markets and payments sectors. The PolySign family of products includes MG Stover and Standard Custody and Trust Co. MG Stover is a full-service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world-class solutions to the alternative investment industry. PolySign's New York-regulated custodian, Standard Custody & Trust Company, is a next-generation Qualified Custodian offering novel, patented technology for securing secret keys - https://polysign.io/ .

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with exclusively learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to designing and developing ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

