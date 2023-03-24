FOXO Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO” or the “Company”) (NYSE_AM: FOXO). FOXO or any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased FOXO common stock? If you purchased FOXO common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:



Copy and paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/foxo-technologies-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating?

On March 20, 2023, FOXO Technologies disclosed that the SEC is investigating the Company. The purpose of the investigation seeks documentation regarding Jon Sabes’ termination as CEO and Steven Sabes' termination as COO.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP. Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact: