Dr. Gene Tunney of New Street Dental Accepting New Restorative and General Dental Patients in Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA - New Street Dental is excited to announce its opening in Bethlehem, PA, specializing in restorative dentistry and general dentist services. Led by Dr. Gene R. Tunney, DDS, a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, the team at New Street Dental is committed to providing high-quality dental care to patients in Bethlehem and the surrounding areas.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our expertise and services to the community of Bethlehem," said Dr. Tunney. "At New Street Dental, we believe that everyone deserves to have a healthy and beautiful smile, and we are dedicated to helping our patients achieve that through personalized and compassionate care."

In addition to providing a range of general dentist services such as cleanings, fillings, and extractions, the team at New Street Dental also offers specialized treatments in restorative dentistry, including crowns, bridges, and implant restorations.

Restorative dentistry is a branch of dentistry that focuses on repairing and restoring the function and appearance of teeth that have been damaged or lost. It is a valuable resource for residents of Bethlehem, PA, as it can help to maintain oral health and function, prevent further dental problems from occurring, and improve overall quality of life.

For example, if a person has a tooth that is badly decayed or infected, restorative dentistry can help to repair the tooth and prevent it from being lost. This can help to maintain proper oral function, such as the ability to chew and speak properly, and can also help to improve a person's appearance by restoring their smile.

In addition, restorative dentistry can also help to prevent further dental problems from occurring. For example, if a person has a missing tooth, restorative dentistry can provide a replacement tooth, such as a dental implant, which can help to maintain the structure and function of the mouth.

Patients can expect a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere at New Street Dental, with state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained staff. The practice is conveniently located at 920 N New St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and can be reached by phone at 610.867.7112 or online at https://newstdentalpa.com/.

New Street Dental is currently accepting new patients and looks forward to serving the dental needs of the Bethlehem community.

