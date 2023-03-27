Camfil Air Quality Professionals Explain the Role of Air Filters in Reducing Spread of Colds and Airborne Illnesses

Riverdale, NJ, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average American adult catches between two and four colds each year; as a whole, the United States experiences one billion colds annually, with the spread of these illnesses particularly concentrated during winter months. Colds are more likely to spread during the winter because immune systems are less efficient during colder weather and because more people congregate indoors for longer periods, allowing airborne pathogens to spread via stagnant indoor air.

Camfil Air Filtration

In a new resource, air quality experts explain how ventilation and air filtration can be used to prevent the spread of airborne illnesses in indoor spaces, where they are most likely to spread.

“As masks are no longer mandated in many buildings, a greater number of respiratory droplets from sneezes and coughs will be in the breathing zone and more likely to be inhaled. ,” says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil, “The right mix of ventilation, filtration, and air purifiers in a building can reduce the concentration of potentially harmful particles within indoor environments to improve air quality and reduce the risk of illnesses.”

The resource covers:

How do airborne illnesses work?

How can you prevent airborne pathogens from spreading?

How ventilation can help prevent the spread of airborne illnesses

How air filtration can help prevent the spread of airborne illnesses

Why is air filtration so important?

MERV ratings explained

How to choose the right air filter or air purifier

How to create a clean air strategy





Read the full article on reducing the spread of airborne illnesses with air filtration here.





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

HVAC Replacement Air Filters Camfil Catalog

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



