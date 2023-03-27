Announcement of drawings (CK95) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Announcement of drawings (CK95)

Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes drawings data as at 27 March 2023.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/.

For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Yours sincerely

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Attachments