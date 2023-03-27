Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Augmentation Therapy Market Size to Hit Around USD 2,517 Mn by 2032

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market size accounted for USD 1,413 million in 2022 and growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%, registering an incremental revenue of USD 2517 million by 2032. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency can be described as an inherited condition that results in a low or unpredicted level of alpha-1 proteins synthesized by the liver. It frequently remains undiagnosed and affects the lungs & liver, which can lead to pulmonary diseases.

Key Takeaway:

By type, the Prolastin C segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.

By end-user, the hospital segment dominates the market because of the emergence of multispecialty care in many countries.

In 2022, North America dominated the global AATD augmentation therapy market with the highest revenue share of 41%.

Between 2023-2032, the increasing population in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to help the market's growth.

Patients with AATD need to be treated daily. For this reason, augmentation therapy is the best option. In addition, several pharmaceutical companies are conducting research on new and existing molecules, which is expected to drive the market's growth positively.

Factors affecting the growth of the AATD augmentation therapy market

Several factors can affect the growth of the AATD augmentation therapy market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing genetic disorders: The prevalence of genetic disorders in the new born is increasing worldwide, which will boost the demand for AATD augmentation therapy and will help the market growth positively.

Disease management: AATD augmentation therapy offers many health benefits like preventing lung destruction, correcting the deficiency, etc. Care givers are adopting this therapy to manage the disease in patients, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Research and development: Manufacturers and researchers are trying to find more flexible ways to treat patients with AATD; this is expected to affect the market's growth positively.

Technological advancements: Modern advances in technology and diagnostic tools for genetic diseases have made it possible to diagnose and treat AATD with remarkable success.

Modifications in the healthcare sector: The increasing number of hospitals, improvement of their infrastructures, and adoption of noble ways to treat patients with AATD will positively contribute to the market's growth.

Top Trends in Global AATD Augmentation Therapy Market

During the forecast period, the market for AATD augmentation therapy is expected to grow due to increased investment in R&D and the development of capable pipeline products. Recently, 80 new molecules, including inhalation therapy, have been tested in clinical trials for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiencies treatment.

The key players are keen to gain knowledge about the market dynamics and competitive landscape regarding recent & upcoming developments, AATD prevalence by major countries, and regulatory scenarios for major markets.

Market Growth

The wide variety of risks and comorbidities associated with AATD is a crucial factor that significantly impacts the growth of the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiencies (AATD) augmentation therapy market. Other lifestyle factors, such as smoking and alcohol intake can also directly impact severe outcomes in AATD patients. The market for alpha-1 antitrypsin (AATD) augmentation therapy will benefit from the progressive risk to life and lung health.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market and will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. North America's dominance is due to the increasing prevalence of AATD in the United States and Canada and the strategic presence of key companies in the region.

Awareness programs that focus on the diagnosis and treatment of AATD in each region are key to the success, which will increase the market growth over the forecast period.

Changes in regulations and factors at country level are going to affect the market's future and ongoing trends. The key points that can predict different countries' market scenarios include country demographics, reimburse scenarios, new drug approval, and disease epidemiology.

Asia Pacific market growth is mainly due to the rising birth rate in developing countries. The government initiatives in the diagnosis and treatment of genetic disorders and critical illnesses is helping the Asia Pacific market to grow at a substantial CAGR. This is expected to generate a substantial opportunity for market players during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Many market players are involved in developing new augmentation therapy, analysis of market scenarios, and increased investment in research and development. To create a competitive environment, many key players are collaborating, modifying technology, improving diagnostic techniques & treatment methods, and launching new products. Market growth is further stimulated by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and increased investments made by major players.

S.A. Kamada Ltd., Grifols S.A., Shire plc (Baxalta), Teva Pharma industries ltd., and CSL Limited are the key players in the market and contributed the major revenue share in the market. Grifols S.A. is the largest shareholder in AATD augmentation therapy market owing to the sales of Prolastic C. It is expected that Grifols will remain top player during the forecast period. As the governments of major markets involved in the expansion and maintenance of AATD augmentation therapy, more players are expected to enter in AATD augmentation therapy market. These developments are likely to drive the growth of AATD augmentation therapy market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,413 Million Market Size (2032) USD 2,517 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.1% North America Revenue Share 41% Europe Revenue Share 27% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Severe AATD is the leading cause that require hospital treatment. Many treatment options are available for AATD patients, including bronchodilators, proteinase inhibitors, oxygen therapy, and corticosteroids. But, augmentation therapy is most preferred in AATD patients because of its low mortality rate, which is a key driver for the market growth.

Other factors that drive the market growth include awareness programs by governments and key players, improved diagnostic tools, and an increase in improved facilities in the hospitals.

Augmentation therapy has been shown to be effective in reducing mortality rates in patients with AATD. It also offers health benefits like prevention of lung destruction, the elevation of A1AT plasma and lung interstititis, correction of deficiencies, as well as a well-proven safety profile and efficacy profile.

Modification and reduction of side effects for augmentation therapy in AATD patients is expected to augment the market growth.

Market Restraints

Augmentation therapy can also be called replacement therapy. Augmentation therapy can only slow down the progression of lung disease but cannot cure it permanently. It is not possible to reverse the lung damage during the treatment. An intravenous catheter is used to administer IV AAT. This procedure is usually done once per week for a lifetime. This repeated insertion of needles and catheters can cause damage to the veins. However, it can be avoided by taking proper care and under supervision of a qualified and experienced healthcare giver.

Market Opportunities

Augmentation therapy involves the administration of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) from a healthy donors to AATD patients. This procedure increase the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin level in patients with emphysema or severe AATD. However there is unmet need in emerging countries which makes augmentation therapy a profitable and lucrative option and creates many opportunities for new market players to enter.

A growing awareness of augmentation therapy, new drug developments, the innovation of new diagnostic methods, and involvement by private and public authorities are increasing the opportunities for market players to concentrate on this market.

Report Segmentation of the AATD Augmentation Therapy Market

Type Insight

Based on type, the segments of augmentation therapy include Prolastin C, Aralast NP, Glassia, and Zemaira/Respreeza. Prolastin C accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period. It is expected to continue to be a dominant product over the next few years.

Respreeza has been approved by European regulatory authorities and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Glassia is the most common medicine used in adults suffering from emphysema (lung diseases) due to Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AAT). It is given intravenously at room temperature at a rate not to exceed 0.2mL/kg.

Aralast NP is also used to treat adults with emphysema and is synthesized from Human Alpha-1 Protease Inhibitor.

Prolastin C and Glassia are two of the most popular treatment options for AATD augmentation therapy. This positively drives the growth of the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market.

End-User Insight

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency augmentation therapy market can be divided into three segments based on end-user: hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest market share. Hospitals are the most preferred for the treatment of AATD in developing countries. This is due to the advent of multispecialty healthcare in different countries and growing investments by private and public players in the healthcare sector.

The AATD augmentation market's hospital segment is growing due to the availability of better and complete care of patients compare to other healthcare facilities..

As the number of congenital disorders is increasing, pharmacies must ensure that medicines are available for AATD. This is expected to result in higher revenue during the forecast period for the pharmacy segment.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Prolastin C

Aralast NP

Glassia

Zemaira/Respreeza

By End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Grifols, S.A.

Kamada Pharmaceuticals

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Inc.

LFB Biomedicaments S.A.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Inhibrx, Inc.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Krystal Biotech

Beam Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

Apic Bio

Pfizer Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the AATD Augmentation Therapy Market

Grifols S.A. launched Alfacare in November 2018. This therapy program provides training and counseling to patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. It was observed that the patients with AATD were able to adopt new lifestyles and manage their disease better.

Kamada Pharmaceuticals was approved for glassia, an AATD drug for self-infusion, in June 2016. This allows patients to administer their own drugs.

