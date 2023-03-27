Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,511.67 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market was valued at US$ 1,048.45 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,511.67 million by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 6.80%. The report analyzes key strategies, drivers, opportunities, competition, market trends, statistics, and major investment pockets.

An increased understanding of the long-term effects of trauma on mental health will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the post-traumatic stress disorder market.

North America will dominate the global post-traumatic stress disorder market.

Increasing collaborations among top players will fuel the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder market.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1,048.45 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,511.67 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.68% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Drug Class, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increased awareness and diagnosis of the condition, increased exposure to traumatic events, and improved understanding of the long-term effects of trauma on mental health contribute to the market's revenue growth. Moreover, several pipeline medications for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and collaborations among leading players will support market growth.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global post-traumatic stress disorder market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Class Segmentation: Based on the drug class, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into antipsychotics, antidepressants, anti-anxiety, and others. The antidepressants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are beneficial in reducing the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as anxiety and insomnia.

Patient Type Segmentation: Based on the patient type, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into children and adults. The adult segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because adults are exposed to a broader range of stressful situations and are more prone to acquire post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospital pharmacy provides patients with subsidized access to drugs, equipment, and other supplies needed for accident, sickness, and disease diagnosis, mitigation, prevention, and treatment.

Based on the region, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global post-traumatic stress disorder market due to the growing prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, increased research and development activities, and strong and established market competitors in this region.

The major players operating in the global post-traumatic stress disorder market are:

Lupin Limited

Pfizer, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Plc

Bionomics Ltd.

Aptinyx, Inc.

AstraZeneca, Plc

The post-traumatic stress disorder market is slightly competitive, with few key players involved. Market giants implement sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Emyria Ltd partnered with The Pax Centre (PAX) in March 2023 to develop a scalable care program to administer MDMA-assisted therapy to patients with treatment-resistant PTSD safely. This collaboration with Australia's leading interdisciplinary, psychiatrist-led clinical service specializing in difficult trauma treatment helps EMD develop a network of MDMA-assisted therapy providers.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. signed a patent licensing deal with H. Lundbeck in March 2022 to market and distribute its version of vortioxetine (an antidepressant) in India. Around 80 countries have legalized this drug, including the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

