Global Physician Office In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027 - Focus on Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Molecular, Microbiology, and Coagulation Technologies

This report analyzes trends in global demand for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products used in physicians' office laboratories.
Specific products consist of reagents, test kits, standards and controls, and instruments and systems based on immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, molecular, microbiology, and coagulation technologies.
Physicians' office laboratories are defined as point-of-care (POC) testing sites within traditional practices or urgent care centers staffed by one or more physicians. Most of these laboratories implement IVD procedures through one or more portable desktop instruments that yield rapid diagnostic results.
Information and data appearing in this report include:
- Macroeconomic, demographic, epidemiological, and healthcare indicators that influence product demand patterns and growth opportunities
- Projected global product demand by type and technology for the years 2022 through 2027
- The projected value of regional and selected national markets for physicians' office laboratory IVD products in each of the forecast years (2022 through 2027).
The report also includes profiles of the major producers of physicians' office laboratory IVD products.
Report coverage extends to worldwide markets, but focuses on the United States and other developed countries. The majority of physicians' practices in the developing world are located in hospitals and outpatient clinics and do not engage actively in patient testing.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Scope & Report Coverage
- Methodology
- Sources of Information
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
- Physicians' Office Laboratories: Market Overview
- Product Demand Patterns
- Geographical Markets
- Size and Growth of the Market
Chapter 3: Market Environment
- Overview
- Global Economic Outlook
- Gross Domestic Product
- Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
- Population
- Age Distribution
- Population 50 Years & Older
- Population 65 Years & Older
- Global Healthcare Trends
- Medical Conditions
- Health Expenditures
- Hospital Beds
- Physicians
- Patient Activity
- Acute Care Hospital Admissions
- Surgical Procedures
- Physicians' Consultations
- IVD Tests
- Traditional Physicians' Offices
- Urgent Care Centers
- Physicians' Office Laboratories
Chapter 4: Physicians' Office Laboratory (Pol) IVD Products
- Overview
- IVD Industry Trends
- IVD Technologies
- Immunoassays
- Clinical Chemistry
- Molecular IVD Technology
- Microbiology
- Hematology
- Coagulation
- Histology/Cytology
- Blood Grouping
- Other IVD Technologies
- Industry Regulations
- Point-Of-Care (Poc) Testing Market
- Physicians' Office Poc Testing: Market Overview
- Pol Testing Applications
- Infectious Disease Pol Tests
- Covid-19 Pol Tests
- Other Infectious Disease Pol Tests
- Colon Cancer Pol Tests
- Glucose Pol Tests
- Drugs of Abuse Pol Tests
- Blood Gas & Electrolyte Pol Tests
- Coagulation Pol Tests
- Cardiac Marker Pol Tests
- Hematology Pol Tests
- Hba1C Pol Tests
- Cholesterol Pol Tests
- Pregnancy/Infertility Pol Tests
- Cancer Marker Pol Tests
- Urinalysis Pol Tests
- Other Pol Tests
- Pol IVD Product Sales by Type
Chapter 5: Geographical Markets
- Overview
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western Europe
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Central & South America
- Eastern Europe
- Africa/Mideast
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abingdon Health
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.
- Arcdia International Oy Ltd.
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
- Becton Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- Binx Health, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biocartis Nv
- Biomerica, Inc.
- Biomerieux S.A.
- Boule Diagnostics Ab
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Diasorin S.P.A.
- Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
- Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Genedrive plc
- Horiba Ltd.
- Immunostics, Inc.
- Medmira, Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Orasure Technologies
- Pts Diagnostics
- Quantumdx Group Ltd.
- Quidelortho Corporation
- Roche
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers)
- Stago Group
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Trinity Biotech plc
- Werfen
