Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

27 March 2023

 

Company Announcement No 23/2023

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 24 March 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Nr. 23_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser pr. 24.03.2023_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 23-2023