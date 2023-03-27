Calibre Scientific Acquires SciQuip, a UK Provider of Scientific Equipment, Supplies and Services

English French German

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of SciQuip Ltd, a UK based provider of scientific equipment, laboratory supplies and services to customers in the research, university, hospital and biopharma sectors. SciQuip marks Calibre Scientific’s 12th acquisition in the British Isles, further expanding Calibre Scientific’s product and service offering in the region.



SciQuip is a leading laboratory supply company in the UK and offers a broad and diversified portfolio that includes product lines from centrifugation, incubation, ovens, freezers, freeze drying, liquid handling, to mission-critical laboratory equipment. In addition, SciQuip provides a variety of consumables together with comprehensive technical sales support, and repair and maintenance services to cater to its customers’ needs.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific bolsters its UK operations and further diversifies its existing product and service portfolio in the laboratory supplies market. “SciQuip is an exciting addition to the Calibre Scientific family as it brings over two decades of equipment experience and a number of complementary products and services to further bolster our Lab Products & Services division,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “Together, with our growing life science and diagnostic solutions, equipment offering and global distribution platform, we are excited to continue to expand our range of capabilities serving laboratories worldwide.”

“SciQuip has always strived to provide the highest quality equipment, supplies and service to its customers in the most sustainable way,” said Matt Brooksbank, Managing Director of SciQuip. “We’re excited to join Calibre Scientific as there are clear synergies and shared values between the companies which can take SciQuip to new heights.”

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

