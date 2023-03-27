Global 5G Security Market Analysis Report 2023: An $11.2 Billion Market by 2028 - Palo Alto Networks, Cylance are Poised to Capitalize on the Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Security Market by Technology, Solution, Category, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical Support 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G threat landscape as well as technologies and solutions to secure networks, platforms, devices, data, and applications. The report also assesses the 5G security market outlook and potential for many solutions, services, and support.

It also evaluates the impact of security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and mobility infrastructure. The report includes market forecasts for all major technologies, industry verticals, solutions, and service types from 2023 to 2028.

Fifth-generation(5G) cellular is poised to transform the ICT industry through substantially enhanced mobility services, massively scalable Internet of Things (IoT)networks, and support for critical apps and services by way of ultra-low latency communications. With these anticipated improvements come great responsibilities for privacy and security. The 5G security market must be robust as solutions need to be deployed on multiple levels including devices, air interface equipment, cloud RAN infrastructure, mobile backhaul facilities, and more.

Among other areas, the 3GPP Security architecture and procedures for 5G System (Specification #: 33.501) specifies requirements for E1 and f1 interfaces as well as requirements for an overall secure environment. The organization specified many areas necessary for 5G security including subscription authentication, UE authorization, access and serving network authorization and more. Other areas include user and signaling data integrity to ensure seamlessness and interoperability between network elements.

One of the important areas emerging with 5G security that is a greater concern than ever before is data security and privacy. Much more so than LTE, 5G networks must be concerned with the confidentiality and integrity of users and signaling data. The 5G gNB must support encryption as per security policies for various potential vulnerability areas such as user data in transit as well as signaling for radio resource control. Access control is equally important as well as ensuring that serving networks are authorized by home networks.

We see one of the biggest 5G security issues at the application layer, which is where many apps and services are supported. With substantially greater bandwidth and ultra-low latency, 5G supports many new and improved apps and services such as untethered Virtual Reality and anytime, anywhere telepresence. Whether it is new immersive technologies or extensions of existing apps such as Voice over 5G, there are some common security issues (such as data privacy) and some completely different issues, such as virtual identity theft in VR.

It is important to note that substantial 5G security spending will occur coincident with mobile network operator plans to build out 5G core infrastructure. Whereas network security appliances continue to be viewed as less expensive and path of least resistance with hybrid LTE/5G networks, carriers will realize substantial savings and fill security gaps with a more integrated cybersecurity approach afforded by 5G service-based architecture.

In terms of market drivers for mobile network operators to expedite implementation of a more integrated 5G security approach, one of the primary areas of focus will be support of 5G-based private wireless networks for enterprise and industrial customers. While today's private networks take a more old-school approach to security, more security-minded enterprise, industrial and government sector customers will realize greater cybersecurity through interconnection and managed services with leading carrier 5G security solutions.

Leading carriers will transform 5G security from a cost of doing business into a major market differentiator for business customers including direct to enterprise/industrial/government customers and via hybrid models, involving neutral hosts and/or direct interconnect with private wireless networks. The challenging task for mobile network operators is to simultaneously convince business customers that they are more secure with them than without them, while not causing alarm about security holes that existed prior to the implementation of5G security solutions.

However, there will also be completely new threats and opportunities such as securing 5G network slicing for enterprise, industrial and government customers. Additional opportunities will emerge such as the ability for network operators of all types to better secure the digital identity of their customers thanks to an integrated ID management approach afforded by 5G service-based architecture.

Leading vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Cylance Inc. (BlackBerry), and others are poised to capitalize on the market for securing 5G based networks, systems, applications, and services. This includes the 5G security market for hardware, software, and data protection. With recent high-profile events such as alleged espionage on the part of Huawei, cybersecurity is also getting extreme attention at the government level.

By way of example, The Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act was intended to address IoT device security relative to secure development, identity management, patching, and configuration management. Accordingly, the publisher evaluates the market opportunities for next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including the use of AI-based applications, for securing IoT networks and systems.

Select Report Findings:

The overall global 5G security market will reach $11.2 billion by 2028

The fastest-growing segment will be communications security at 54.1% CAGR

North America will be the leading region projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2028

Integrated 5G security and blockchain solutions will reach $327.1 million by 2028

AI-based solutions for edge-computing infrastructure will reach $348.6 million by 2028

Distributed denial of service protection for 5G networks will reach $835 million by 2028

Major drivers for carrier 5G security include core network implementation and support of private wireless networks

Leading carriers will transform 5G security from a cost of doing business into a major market differentiator for business customers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 5G Security Architecture

2.2 5G Functional Layers and Threat Landscape

2.2.1 Intrusion Detection and Prevention

2.2.2 Malware Protection

2.2.3 Anomalies Detection

2.2.4 Malicious Protection

2.2.5 Radio Interface Security

2.2.6 Roaming Security

2.2.7 DoS Attacks on Infrastructure and End User Devices

2.3 5G Security Goals

2.4 Substantial Security Differences with 5G Compared to LTE

2.5 5G Security Requirements

2.6 Leveraging NFV and SDN

2.6.1 Software Defined Security

2.6.2 SDS Architecture

2.7 Coexistence of Enhanced 4G LTE Security

2.8 End to End Security for Service Oriented Architecture

2.9 Tactilon SMVNO to Secure MVNO Network

3. 5G Security Market Dynamics

3.1 5G Security Market Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks

3.1.2 Emergence of IoT, AI, Machine learning, and Blockchain Technologies

3.1.3 Stringent Data Protection for Information Security

3.2 5G Security Challenges:

4. Technology and Application Analysis

4.1 5G Security Challenge and Potential Solution

4.2 WBPLSec System Model for 5G Network

4.3 5G WLAN Security

4.4 Heterogeneous Access Management

4.5 Identity Management and Hybrid Authentication

4.6 Segregate 5G Network Slices

4.7 Data Center and Cloud Security for Operational Efficiency

4.8 Network Protection from DDoS Attack

4.9 Dark Threat Protection

4.10 CUPS and Mobile Edge Processing

4.11 IoT Service Delivery and Mission Critical Applications

4.12 Network Virtualization and Orchestration

4.13 Protecting Automotive Cyber attacks

4.14 Embedded Network Switches and Routers

4.15 Cybersecurity Business Model in 5G

4.16 5G Security Assessment, Provisioning, and Analytics

4.17 Policy-based Security Management

4.18 Role of Government

4.19 Multi-domain Security as a Service

4.20 5G Security Standardization Group

4.21 5G Security Features

4.22 Security Threats Surfacing with 5G

5. Company Strategies and Solutions

5.1 CISCO Systems Inc.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 5G Security Overview

5.1.3 Recent Development

5.2 Ericsson AB

5.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.4 Gemalto N.V.

5.5 Nokia Networks

5.6 Spirent Communications

5.7 F5 Networks Inc.

5.8 Keysight Technologies

5.9 Intel Corporation

5.10 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.11 Other Companies

5.11.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.11.2 Trustwave Holdings Inc.

5.11.3 IBM Corporation

5.11.4 PTC Corporation

5.11.5 Symantec Corporation

5.11.6 Sandvine

5.11.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

5.11.8 Infineon Technologies

5.11.9 DigitCert Inc.

5.11.10 AT&T Inc.

5.11.11 Trend Micro Inc.

5.11.12 Verizon Communications

5.11.13 China Mobile

5.11.14 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

5.11.15 KT Corporation

5.11.16 NEC Corporation

5.11.17 LG Uplus Corp.

5.11.18 Telefonica

5.11.19 HPE

5.11.20 VMware Inc.

5.11.21 Juniper Networks Inc.

6. 5G Security Market Forecast 2023-2028

6.1 Global 5G Security Market 2023-2028

6.1.1 Total 5G Security Market

6.1.2 5G Security Market by Segment

6.1.3 5G Security Market by Deployment Type

6.1.4 5G Security Market by Enterprise Size

6.1.5 5G Security Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.6 Embedded AI Market in 5G Security

6.1.7 5G Security Market in Internet of Things

6.1.8 5G Security Market in Edge Network Infrastructure

6.1.9 5G Security Market in Blockchain Networks and Systems

6.1.10 5G Security Market in Virtualized Infrastructure

6.2 Regional 5G Security Market Forecast 2023-2028

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qvu7e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.